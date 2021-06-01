91°F
Excessive heat warning issued

By Boulder City Review
June 1, 2021 - 11:12 am
 

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat warning for the area starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through 9 p.m. Friday.

High temperatures of 104 to 111 expected in the area, including the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Lows are expected to be around 80 F.

According to the weather service, the extreme heat will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

It is recommended that people drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room, and check on relatives and neighbors.

