Excessive heat warning issued

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas has issued an excessive heat warning for the area starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through 9 p.m. Friday.

High temperatures of 104 to 111 expected in the area, including the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Temperatures will be well-above average this week. Wednesday-Friday will be our hottest days, with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in place & potential tied or broken daily records! Remember to wear sunscreen, light, loose-fitting clothing and stay HYDRATED! #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/CU0xvpdEEB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 1, 2021

Lows are expected to be around 80 F.

According to the weather service, the extreme heat will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

It is recommended that people drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and in an air-conditioned room, and check on relatives and neighbors.