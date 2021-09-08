98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Event to recall events of 9/11, honor first responders

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 4:04 pm
 
A special 20th anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, and recognition of the area’s first ...
A special 20th anniversary remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, and recognition of the area’s first responders will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

Saturday the brave souls who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago will be remembered during a special event in Bicentennial Park.

The remembrance tribute will begin at 10 a.m.

“The losses of Sept. 11 are worth remembering and the heroes of Sept. 11 are worth remembering,” said Pastor Jason King of Calvary Chapel, who is organizing the event along with fellow members of the Boulder City Christian Ministerial Association.

“I wanted to do this for every reason you would probably assume, as Sept. 11 was a brutal wound to our nation. Remembering that is crucial to our nation, not only to remember those who died or who are still suffering, but remembering is crucial to preparedness.”

Local first responders also will be recognized for their service. Representatives from the police and fire departments, Boulder City Hospital and National Park Service are expected to attend.

King said Mayor Kiernan McManus has agreed to attend and share a message. He, along with other pastors from the ministerial association, will also say short prayers for each group of first responders.

King said the event is open to all and is not “inherently a religious event.”

“Just show up and participate by observance, attendance and acknowledgement,” he said.

Last year, because of restrictions put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, King helped organize a tribute to local police, firefighters and emergency medical services providers.

The event invited area residents to write notes of thanks to police officers, firefighters and emergency medical service providers.

“It was amazing how many people … came by and dropped off something in each bin, something very specific for each group,” he said.

The recipients were “blown away” by the expressions of thanks through cards and drawings.

“Our responders are often doing a thankless job, or don’t get the level of thanks they deserve.”

King said he saw the same thing on Sept. 11, noting that first responders “put themselves in harms’ way, knowing full well that it wasn’t just harm they were facing.”

Additionally, the 13 U.S. soldiers who recently were killed in Afghanistan will be remembered and honored,” King said.

The significance of the remembrance has “only grown more important in wake of what happened in the last few weeks. … It’s hard to put into words how important this is, how important it was to have a 9/11 event,” he said.

Bicentennial Park is at 999 Colorado St.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray
9/11 Memory: Firefighters’ sacrifices unite nation
By Will Gray Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, has had a profound impact on first responders from around the country and I believe it affects each person uniquely. For me it was initially anger toward the people that had done this and a deep sadness for the huge loss of life that would surely come from the attack.

(Rachel Aston/Special to the Boulder City Review) Clark County School Board voted 5-1 to approv ...
Principals unsure how vaccine mandate will affect staff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local principals are unsure how the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all school district employees will affect them and their schools.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter Jay Dardano shows off one of the current airpacks used by ...
Grant to fund purchase of breathing gear
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department has received more help in serving the community through a grant from the federal government.

Former City Councilman and community advocate Mike Pacini
9/11 Memory: Americans united to help each other cope
By Mike Pacini Special to the Boulder City Review

I never turn the television on in the morning, but on Sept. 11, I got up, had a cup of coffee and turned it on. At the time I was working at Vons and on City Council.

Boulder City Deputy Fire Chief Greg Chesser
9/11 Memory: Unit deployed to Afghanistan
By Greg Chesser Special to the Boulder City Review

The events of 9/11 impacted me in several ways. Being active duty in the U.S. Air Force, I knew our deployments to the Middle East would pick up again as things were slowing down from the Iraq campaign. It wasn’t long after, that I found myself sitting in a fire truck in Kyrgyzstan supporting air support into northern Afghanistan for several months.

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante
9/11 Memory: Attacks sparked universal communication system
By Lisa LaPlante Special to the Boulder City Review

My husband woke me on Sept. 11, 2001, telling me that a plane just crashed into the World Trade Center. I ran to the TV and watched the news for a few minutes. As a television news reporter in Grand Rapids, Michigan, I knew this story would have local impacts, so I immediately started getting ready for work.

Boulder City Police Detective Brett Wibrew
9/11 Memory: Selfless actions inspired career
By Brett Wibrew Special to the Boulder City Review

On Sept. 11, 2001, at about 5:45 a.m., I was 22 years old and getting ready to go to my scheduled shift at my retail job. After a few moments of getting up, my roommate, who was also getting ready for work, came knocking on my bedroom door in a panic and said, “Something bad is happening in New York.”

Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea
9/11 Memory: Military practices trickled into police agencies
By Tim Shea Special to the Boulder City Review

Sept. 11, 2001, my life dramatically changed. I was driving into work at Snohomish County (Washington state) Sheriff’s Office when one of my two pagers went off. It was my military pager I carried as a lieutenant (reserve) assigned to a U.S. Coast Guard port security unit. My unit was being placed on emergency standby for activation and deployment. That day, and for many following, I never made it to “work.”