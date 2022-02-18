Ethics complaint settled; no violation found

BREAKING NEWS: The Nevada Commission on Ethics unanimously approved a consent order regarding the complaint filed by Mayor Kiernan McManus and former City Councilwoman Tracy Folda against former city attorney Steve Morris.

BREAKING NEWS: The Nevada Commission on Ethics unanimously approved a consent order regarding the complaint filed by Mayor Kiernan McManus and former City Councilwoman Tracy Folda against former city attorney Steve Morris.

McManus and Folda filed the complaint in January 2020, claiming that Morris allegedly violated state law at an Oct. 22, 2019, City Council meeting when he was accused of failing “to disclose and abstain on an agenda item” that concerned his contract as city attorney.

According to the commission’s consent order, its review panel found nothing showing that Morris violated the ethics law. The order did include a stipulation for remedial action and additional ethics training should Morris re-enter public service within two years.

This story is developing. Check out Thursday’s BCR for more details.