Embracing tradition: BCHS’ grad walk celebrates success, unity

In May of 2015, a tradition began at Boulder City High School that has since become a cherished community event… the grad walk. The grad walk was initiated by me during my first year at the helm.

This event has evolved into a powerful symbol of celebration, inspiration, and community unity.

In its inaugural year, seniors were adorned in their caps and gowns as they strolled through the halls of Boulder City High School before it was torn down. As they made their way through the building to the sound of the drum cadence, underclassmen and staff emerged from their classrooms to shower them with cheers and applause. The essence of the grad walk was simple yet profound: to showcase the achievements of graduating seniors and inspire others to believe in their own potential.

Following the resounding success of the event in 2015, the grad walk expanded its reach in subsequent years. In 2016, graduates not only paraded through the halls of the high school but also ventured into the newly-constructed building as work stopped to applaud the accomplishments of the graduating class. Additionally, that year saw the grad walk extend to the elementary schools. Elementary students from Mitchell and King lined the sidewalks cheering our seniors as they walked by. Eventually, Garrett Junior High School was added to the grad walk route. What began as a school-centic celebration blossomed into a community-wide affair, where people from all walks of life joined in honoring the graduating class.

For seniors, the significance of the grad walk goes beyond mere spectacle — it represents the culmination of their high school journey and the realization of their academic dreams. The sight of their feeder-school peers, community members, and even passing cars cheering them on fills them with pride and a sense of accomplishment.

Indeed, the grad walk has become a highly-anticipated tradition, eagerly awaited by students, staff, and community members alike. It serves as a poignant reminder of the power of perseverance, the importance of community support, and the boundless potential of every student who walks the halls of Boulder City High School.

We invite you to join us for this year’s grad walk on May 10, as we celebrate the achievements of our graduating seniors and inspire future generations to reach for the stars. Our Grad Walk will start at approximately 8:45 a.m. as we leave the high school and head to Garrett Junior High via Avenue G. Seniors will walk down Adams Boulevard and then turn up Avenue B in front of King and Mitchell elementary schools. Seniors will finish their walk by traveling on 6th Street and School Drive before heading into the high school.

As the tradition of the grad walk continues to evolve and grow, its impact on the graduating class and the entire community remains immeasurable.