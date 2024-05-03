57°F
weather icon Windy
Boulder City, NV
News

Embracing tradition: BCHS’ grad walk celebrates success, unity

Amy Wagner BCHS Principal
May 2, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 

In May of 2015, a tradition began at Boulder City High School that has since become a cherished community event… the grad walk. The grad walk was initiated by me during my first year at the helm.

This event has evolved into a powerful symbol of celebration, inspiration, and community unity.

In its inaugural year, seniors were adorned in their caps and gowns as they strolled through the halls of Boulder City High School before it was torn down. As they made their way through the building to the sound of the drum cadence, underclassmen and staff emerged from their classrooms to shower them with cheers and applause. The essence of the grad walk was simple yet profound: to showcase the achievements of graduating seniors and inspire others to believe in their own potential.

Following the resounding success of the event in 2015, the grad walk expanded its reach in subsequent years. In 2016, graduates not only paraded through the halls of the high school but also ventured into the newly-constructed building as work stopped to applaud the accomplishments of the graduating class. Additionally, that year saw the grad walk extend to the elementary schools. Elementary students from Mitchell and King lined the sidewalks cheering our seniors as they walked by. Eventually, Garrett Junior High School was added to the grad walk route. What began as a school-centic celebration blossomed into a community-wide affair, where people from all walks of life joined in honoring the graduating class.

For seniors, the significance of the grad walk goes beyond mere spectacle — it represents the culmination of their high school journey and the realization of their academic dreams. The sight of their feeder-school peers, community members, and even passing cars cheering them on fills them with pride and a sense of accomplishment.

Indeed, the grad walk has become a highly-anticipated tradition, eagerly awaited by students, staff, and community members alike. It serves as a poignant reminder of the power of perseverance, the importance of community support, and the boundless potential of every student who walks the halls of Boulder City High School.

We invite you to join us for this year’s grad walk on May 10, as we celebrate the achievements of our graduating seniors and inspire future generations to reach for the stars. Our Grad Walk will start at approximately 8:45 a.m. as we leave the high school and head to Garrett Junior High via Avenue G. Seniors will walk down Adams Boulevard and then turn up Avenue B in front of King and Mitchell elementary schools. Seniors will finish their walk by traveling on 6th Street and School Drive before heading into the high school.

As the tradition of the grad walk continues to evolve and grow, its impact on the graduating class and the entire community remains immeasurable.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Jamboree, which started in 1977, will again kick ...
Spring Jamboree this weekend
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s become one of the most popular annual events in Boulder City and this year is expected to be no different.

Photo courtesy of Krista Conway Boulder City native Krista Conway practices for the Mint 400 of ...
Off-road to go on-road?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“They didn’t want the apple, but do they want the orange?” asked Councilmember Sherri Jorgensen. “We’re still talking about fruit here.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sam O’Shaughnessy, a junior at Boulder City High School, recen ...
O’Shaughnessy records perfect ACT score
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Feb. 27, BCHS junior Sam O’Shaughnessy walked into the testing room to take the American College Test (better known as the ACT), hoping for a good score. Little did he know he’d walk out having done something just 3,000 students achieve each year – perfection.

Screenshot Chart showing growth in number of positions funded on a full-time basis by the city ...
Staff advises adding new full-time employees
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Boulder City governmental budget moved a couple of steps closer to its legally-mandated approval at the end of May as the city council heard revised revenue estimates and got requested additional information on a total of eight proposed new positions within the city.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Now that election season is here, political signs have been popp ...
What’s your sign?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In their 1971 hit entitled “Signs”, the 5 Man Electrical Band sang, “Sign, sign, everywhere a sign. Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind. Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?”

Photo courtesy of Yenor Photos BCHS High Scalers robotics team with the winner’s banner from ...
BCHS students win robotics competition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A trip to the workshop for the High Scalers, the robotics team at Boulder City High School in 2024 was much like a visit in 2023. Stuff used to make and practice with the robots built by the team everywhere, six or seven kids gathered there after school and a faculty advisor ensconced in the back of the room at a desk.

bcr default image
Mays in as interim city manager
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

May 8. That is City Manager Taylour Tedder’s last day working for Boulder City. In other words, Tuesday was Tedder’s final city council meeting.

bcr default image
Council establishes separate pool fund
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Things appear to be heating up in terms of motion toward at least initial steps in Boulder City building a new pool. Those steps are not anything that residents will see for a while, but they set the stage.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several locations around Boulder City were hit by graffiti vandal ...
BCPD closes graffiti case
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Thanks to business surveillance cameras, the city’s vigilant license plate reader and “good old-fashioned detective work,” one of the most visible crimes the city has seen this year was solved and arrests made.

bcr default image
Ethics article on hold
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In last week’s article on former Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray’s termination, it mentioned that a follow-up on the Nevada Ethics Commission complaint filed by Gray against Councilman Steve Walton would appear in this week’s edition.