78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Election results unchanges as additional ballots counted

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
June 23, 2021 - 2:55 pm
 

Mathew Fox continues to lead the race for a seat on City Council, and two ballot questions to help provide funding for a new municipal pool appear to have passed.

As of 3:02 p.m. June 17, in the last update provided by Clark County Elections Department, Fox was 186 votes ahead of challenger Cokie Booth. He received 2,085 votes, or 52.33 percent, and Booth received 1,899 votes, or 47.67 percent.

The two questions about building and financing a new community pool received overwhelming support.

Ballot Question 1, which asked if the city should spend an amount not to exceed $7 million from the capital improvement fund for a swimming pool project as funds become available from the proceeds of the sale and lease of city land, appears to have passed with 2,709 yes votes, or 67.05 percent.

Ballot Question 2, which asked if the city should spend the proceeds from the sale of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club, known as Tract 350, from the capital improvement fund as follows: 10 percent for public safety capital needs and 90 percent to fund a swimming pool project, appears to have passed with 2,558 yes votes, or 63.36 percent.

Any additional mail-in ballots will continue to be counted until 5 p.m. today, June 24.

Results of the election will remain unofficial until 9 a.m. June 28 when they will be canvassed by City Council.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized ...
Air traffic control tower plans move forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, and initial work for it could be done by the end of the year.

Taylour Tedder
New city manager starts Aug. 9
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new city manager starts work Aug. 9.

Seth Woodbury Recent Boulder City High School graduate Seth Woodbury paints a mural at the driv ...
Business Beat: Mural painted by BCHS grad highlights drive-thru
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A recent Boulder City High School graduate spent his last few days of free time before leaving for school creating a mural for local business, Soda at the Nest.

No charges filed yet in fatal shooting
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Charges have yet to be filed in the fatal Memorial Day shooting in Boulder City.

To Your Health: Men need to be proactive about their health
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

According to a survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, 40 percent of men only go to the doctor when they have a serious health issue; and 57 percent prefer to keep their health concerns to themselves and are not apt to share or discuss their health concerns with anyone, not even their spouses or significant other, or even their physician.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox, right, meets with supporters during a c ...
Fox leads council race; pool questions headed for passage
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Mathew Fox appears to have been elected to City Council, while voters approved two options to help provide funding for a new municipal pool.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, left, and U.S. Secretary of Ener ...
Energy secretary touts clean energy on tour of solar fields
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

United States Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the renewable energy work in Boulder City during a recent visit to the Townsite Solar project in the Eldorado Valley.

Art Manteris of Boulder City, at the newly renovated race and sportsbook at Boulder Station in ...
Hometown Heroes: Manteris finds retirement a sure bet
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to placing bets, Art Manteris is a pro. His decades of experience as a sports bookie told him the odds were in his favor to retire.