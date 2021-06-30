Election results finalized

It’s official. During a special meeting Monday , June 28, morning, City Council members certified the results of the June 15 election that saw Mathew Fox selected for a seat on the governing board and two ballot questions to fund a new pool passed.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council in the April 2021 primary.

It’s official. During a special meeting Monday, June 28, morning, City Council members certified the results of the June 15 election that saw Mathew Fox selected for a seat on the governing board and two ballot questions to fund a new pool passed.

As of 3:02 p.m. June 17, in the last and final update provided by the Clark County Elections Department, Fox was 186 votes ahead of challenger Cokie Booth. He received 2,086 votes, or 52.35 percent, and Booth received 1,899 votes, or 47.65 percent.

He will be sworn into office at the start of the July 13 City Council meeting along with Sherri Jorgensen, who was elected during the April primary.

The two questions about building and financing a new community pool received overwhelming support.

Ballot Question 1, which asked if the city should spend an amount not to exceed $7 million from the capital improvement fund for a swimming pool project as funds become available from the proceeds of the sale and lease of city land, passed with 2,710 yes votes, or 67.06 percent.

Ballot Question 2, which asked if the city should spend the proceeds from the sale of land adjacent to Boulder Creek Golf Club, known as Tract 350, from the capital improvement fund as follows: 10 percent for public safety capital needs and 90 percent to fund a swimming pool project, passed with 2,559 yes votes, or 63.37 percent.

During the election, 539 people cast their ballots on Election Day, while 1,204 residents participated in early voting and 2,336 sent in their ballots by mail. In all, 4,079 ballots were cast.

Joseph Gloria, the county’s registrar of voters, said there was one processing error, where a voter voted in the wrong precinct, but it had no effect on the results as all the precincts were identical.

Overall, 35.43 percent of the city’s 11,512 registered voters participated in the election.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.