Eight veterans home staff members test positive for virus

Eight staff members at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive for COVID-19 after all 234 were tested.

Those team members were either already at home or immediately told to self-isolate for 14 days, said Terri Hendry, communications director for the state department of veterans services.

The results were announced late Friday, April 10, after testing was completed of all 234 staff members by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

There is one outstanding test result of a staff member, who is currently not working at the facility. That result is expected from the lab today.

According to Hendry, the home is not allowing anyone who has not been tested to work at the home or be allowed inside the building.

She also said the five residents who tested positive for the virus remain isolated and are doing well.

“We are extremely grateful we were able to get COVID-19 testing for all our residents and team members at the home,” said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller. “This has really helped to ease the fears and concerns of our residents, staff and families. But we realize we have to remain vigilant in order to get on top of this virus and stay on top of it.”

For daily updates on the health situation at the veterans home, call its COVID-19 update line at 702-332-6705. For more information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response, visit http://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.