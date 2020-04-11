53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Eight veterans home staff members test positive for virus

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Eight staff members at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those team members were either already at home or immediately told to self-isolate for 14 days, said Terri Hendry, communications director for the state department of veterans services.

The results were announced late Friday, April 10, after testing was completed of all 234 staff members by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

There is one outstanding test result of a staff member, who is currently not working at the facility. That result is expected from the lab today.

According to Hendry, the home is not allowing anyone who has not been tested to work at the home or be allowed inside the building.

She also said the five residents who tested positive for the virus remain isolated and are doing well.

“We are extremely grateful we were able to get COVID-19 testing for all our residents and team members at the home,” said Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller. “This has really helped to ease the fears and concerns of our residents, staff and families. But we realize we have to remain vigilant in order to get on top of this virus and stay on top of it.”

For daily updates on the health situation at the veterans home, call its COVID-19 update line at 702-332-6705. For more information on Nevada’s COVID-19 response, visit http://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Oaklane Preschool Academy is closing its doors afte ...
Oaklane Preschool closes
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Oaklane Preschool Academy has permanently closed, becoming another casualty of the global pandemic.

City Council and staff members will gather at 7 p.m. Tuesday for their first meeting in more th ...
Council to meet Tuesday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

City Council plans to hold its first meeting in more than a month Tuesday, April 14, albeit in a slightly less than traditional manner.

The city is asking a judge to reconsider his preliminary injunction that allows BFE LLC to disp ...
City asks judge to reconsider fuel tankers’ use
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city attorney is asking a district court judge to reconsider a motion allowing a Boulder City Municipal Airport operator to use tractor-trailers to dispense fuel.

Vindictive prosecution case returns to court
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will have the opportunity present evidence at a hearing in June about a vindictive prosecution case involving a former resident who was arrested while protesting a police-sanctioned crosswalk enforcement event.

Five residents of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive ...
Five residents test positive at veterans home
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

One additional positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday, April 4, afternoon at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, bringing the total to five after all 161 residents at the facility were tested.

(Roger Hall) Boulder City resident and community supporter Bert Hansen is in the hospital with ...
Owner of dam gift shop hospitalized with virus
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s longtime resident and community supporter, Bert Hansen, is in the hospital and still fighting COVID-19, according to a family friend.

Amy Wagner Boulder City High School teachers utilize Zoom for their faculty meetings while the ...
Schools get lesson in creative teaching
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite being physically closed, the four public schools in Boulder City have a plethora of learning options for their students.

 
City remains in state of emergency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City remains in a state of emergency and has extended facility closures and meeting postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as implemented new resources for the community.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter and paramedics Josh Barrone, left, and Jay Dardano demons ...
Distancing makes ‘big difference’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Following social distancing protocols is the way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the global pandemic, according to medical researchers and health officials.