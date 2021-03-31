Early voting underway

Early voting in the primary election to narrow the field of candidates for two open City Council seats began March 25. As of the end of day Tuesday, the most recent numbers available by deadline, 824 voters had cast their ballots.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Early voting in the 2021 City Council race continues through Friday, April 2, at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

Thirteen local residents are seeking a seat on council. Paul W. Bageman, Cokie Booth, Charles E. Bullen Jr., Christian Clinton, Zachary Cummings, Gregory Deaver, Brent Foutz, Mathew Fox, Michael Guccione, Judith Hoskins, Sherri Jorgensen, Ray Turner and Tanya Vece are running in the primary.

The seats are currently held by Councilwomen Tracy Folda and Hoskins, who was appointed in November 2019 to complete the term of the late Warren Harhay. Folda is not seeking election to the seat she was appointed to in July 2019 to finish the remainder of Kiernan McManus’ term when he was elected mayor.

The top four candidates from the primary should advance to the general election, which is scheduled for June 15.

However, if any one or two candidates receive votes equal to a majority of those casting ballots in the election, then that person or persons will be considered elected. If two candidates are elected by majority, it will eliminate the need for a general election.

Typically, there are four days for early voting, but former City Clerk Lorene Krumm added five days to the primary and general elections this year at the request of Mayor Kiernan McManus to allow more people to vote.

By comparison, during early voting in the 2017 primary for two City Council seats 1,766 people voted early, with 1,351 voting on Election Day and 320 absentee ballots sent in, for a total of 3,437, or 33.45 percent of the registered voters.

In 2019’s primary election, with eight City Council candidates for two seats and three candidates for mayor, 1,518 people voted early, 1,600 voted on Election Day and 399 absentee ballots were sent in for a total of 3,517, or 33.72 percent of the registered voters.

Early voting at the parks and recreation building, 900 Arizona St., continues through Friday. The voting center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, April 1, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 6, with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the recreation center or King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

Voters should note that because of the number of candidates on the ballot, not all of the names appear on the first page and they will have to advance to the second page to see the entire slate.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.