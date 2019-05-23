Early voting begins Saturday

Early voting for the upcoming municipal election begins Saturday, March 25, and continues until Friday, June 7. City Hall will be open for early voting May 29 through June 1.

Boulder City

Early voting for the upcoming Boulder City municipal general election begins Saturday, May 25, and continues until Friday, June 7.

The election takes place Tuesday, June 11, and will select the city’s mayor and two City Council members.

Voters can also vote yes or no on four ballot questions.

Residents will be able to cast their votes locally at City Hall, 401 California Ave., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1. They, and all other registered voters, can also vote early at any other polling center in Clark County.

Mayor Rod Woodbury is being challenged by Councilman Kiernan McManus for the position of mayor. Councilman Rich Shuman and Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt are being challenged for their seats by James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges.

The ballot questions deal with whether the city should issue bonds and use capital fund money to help finance a new aquatic center, whether it can refinance its debt with council approval and whether off-highway vehicles should be able to use city streets.

The terms for the winners are not four years because the city is aligning its elections to even years. The new term of office will start June 25 and run through November 2022.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

BC Ballot Question 1 by on Scribd

BC Ballot Question 2 by on Scribd

BC Ballot Question 3 by on Scribd

BC Ballot Question 4 by on Scribd