Early voting begins Saturday

Early voting for the upcoming Clark County election including the Boulder City primary begins Saturday, March 16, and continues until Friday, March 29.

Early voting for the upcoming Clark County election including the Boulder City primary begins Saturday, March 16, and continues until Friday, March 29.

The primary election takes place Tuesday, April 2, and will select the city’s mayoral and City Council candidates who will run in the municipal election on June 11.

Residents will be able to cast their votes locally at City Hall, 401 California Ave., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, and March 21, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 22 and 23. They, and all other registered voters, can also vote early at any other polling center in Clark County.

Three people are seeking the mayor’s position. Mayor Rod Woodbury is being challenged by Councilman Kiernan McManus and Councilman Warren Harhay.

Eight are vying for two spots on the City Council. Councilman Rich Shuman and Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt are being challenged for their seats by James Howard Adams, Claudia Bridges, Judy Dechaine, Brent Foutz, Trenton Motley and Tom Tyler.

According to city code, if any candidate receives half the ballots cast plus one, they win the election and that race will not move forward to the June 11 general election.

If one person is elected during the primary election, the two candidates with the next highest number of votes will advance to the June election.

If none are elected, then the four candidates with the highest number of votes will advance.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.