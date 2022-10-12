Boulder City voters will be asked to select a new member of City Council and weigh in on three municipal ballot questions when they head to the polls later this month.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 22 throughout Clark County. In Boulder City, residents can cast their votes early Nov. 1-4 at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 and continues through Nov. 4 throughout Clark County.

Incumbent James Howard Adams is seeking his second term on the council. He is being challenged by Cokie Booth.

The two candidates advanced from the June primary. Booth received 2,293 votes and Adams received 1,526 votes.

They were two of five candidates vying for the two seats up for election. Steve Walton was elected after receiving 2,874 votes, 294 votes more than the 2,580 needed to be considered elected based on the 5,159 that were cast, City Clerk Tami McKay said after the primary.

In addition to voting to fill the City Council seat, there are three local questions on November’s ballot.

The first question asks if the city should sell 16.3 acres of city-owned land specifically for development of a grocery store and related retail uses, with proceeds being used for capital improvement fund needs.

The second question asks if the city should spend as much as $7 million for public safety facility improvements, including building a new police station and training area at the fire station.

The third question asks if the city should allow clean-energy technologies within the Eldorado Valley.

There also are three local residents seeking state and county offices.

Boulder City residents Brent Foutz, a Democrat, and Libertarian Brandon Mills will run against Republican Jeffrey Stone of Henderson for the District 20 Senate seat, and Boulder City resident and Democrat Lynn Goya will vie against Republican Bill Young for the county clerk office she has held since 2015.

Voters also will see candidates to represent the state in the Senate and Congress, those vying for state and county leadership roles, including governor, and three state ballot questions.

In Boulder City, early voting will be offered at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, residents can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the city’s two vote centers: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., or King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.