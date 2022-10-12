85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Early voting begins Oct. 22

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
October 12, 2022 - 3:42 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 22 ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Early voting for the November general election begins Oct. 22 throughout Clark County. In Boulder City, residents can cast their votes early Nov. 1-4 at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

Boulder City voters will be asked to select a new member of City Council and weigh in on three municipal ballot questions when they head to the polls later this month.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 and continues through Nov. 4 throughout Clark County.

Incumbent James Howard Adams is seeking his second term on the council. He is being challenged by Cokie Booth.

The two candidates advanced from the June primary. Booth received 2,293 votes and Adams received 1,526 votes.

They were two of five candidates vying for the two seats up for election. Steve Walton was elected after receiving 2,874 votes, 294 votes more than the 2,580 needed to be considered elected based on the 5,159 that were cast, City Clerk Tami McKay said after the primary.

In addition to voting to fill the City Council seat, there are three local questions on November’s ballot.

The first question asks if the city should sell 16.3 acres of city-owned land specifically for development of a grocery store and related retail uses, with proceeds being used for capital improvement fund needs.

The second question asks if the city should spend as much as $7 million for public safety facility improvements, including building a new police station and training area at the fire station.

The third question asks if the city should allow clean-energy technologies within the Eldorado Valley.

There also are three local residents seeking state and county offices.

Boulder City residents Brent Foutz, a Democrat, and Libertarian Brandon Mills will run against Republican Jeffrey Stone of Henderson for the District 20 Senate seat, and Boulder City resident and Democrat Lynn Goya will vie against Republican Bill Young for the county clerk office she has held since 2015.

Voters also will see candidates to represent the state in the Senate and Congress, those vying for state and county leadership roles, including governor, and three state ballot questions.

In Boulder City, early voting will be offered at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, residents can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the city’s two vote centers: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., or King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Photo courtesy James Howard Adams) Boulder City Councilman James Howard Adams.
Adams, Booth vie for council seat
By Boulder City Review

Incumbent James Howard Adams will face challenger Cokie Booth as the two seek to be elected to City Council in the Nov. 8 municipal election.

Photo courtesy Boulder City Voters will be asked if the city can sell 16.3 acres of land specif ...
Voters to decide on grocery store site, public safety funding, clean energy issues
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters will be asked to weigh in on selling land for a grocery store, designating funds for public safety facilities and if clean-energy technologies should be allowed in the Eldorado Valley when they head to the polls in November.

(Photo courtesy Southern Nevada Red Cross) Sound the Alarm is a program sponsored by the Americ ...
Program installs free smoke alarms for those in need
By Jimmy Romo Boulder City Review

The American Red Cross, with help from members of the Rotary Club of Boulder City and community volunteers, is installing free smoke detectors in old and historic homes for those in need in Boulder City.

Councilman James Howard Adams
Council candidates to attend forum
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

James Howard Adams and Cokie Booth, who are running for City Council in Boulder City, will participate in a candidates forum presented by the Boulder City Review on Oct. 12.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) City Manager Taylour Tedder
City’s streetlight project takes dark turn
By Taylour Tedder Special to the Boulder City Review

Although Boulder City is one of the safest and friendliest communities, outdoor lighting is still a significant need and something we are prioritizing for residents. We take feedback seriously in City Hall about replacing streetlights and improving their radiance. We have been working on efficient and effective solutions for those in Boulder City, knowing that lighting is one of the most common contacts we receive within the city.