Early voting begins May 28

Eight Boulder City residents are looking to take a leadership role on the city’s governing body. Three are seeking to become mayor and five are vying for two seats on the City Council.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Early voting for the June 14 primary begins May 28 and continues through June 10.

Mayor Kiernan McManus is seeking his second term and is being challenged by Sen. Joe Hardy and Tanya Vece.

Councilman James Howard Adams is also seeking a second term. He is being challenged by Cokie Booth, Rose Marie Hess, Valerie McNay and Steve Walton.

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges is not seeking re-election.

Because there are more than twice as many candidates as there are open seats in both races, a primary election will be held to narrow the fields. The top two mayoral candidates and top four council candidates from the primary will advance to the general election, which is scheduled for Nov. 8.

However, if any candidate receives votes equal to a majority of those casting ballots in the election, then that person or persons will be considered elected.

Early voting for the June primary begins May 28 and continues through June 10. Election Day is June 14.

During early voting, residents can cast their ballots at any voting center in Clark County. Boulder City will host early voting June 7-10 at the Parks and Recreation Department Building, 900 Arizona St. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7, 8 and 9, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10.

On Election Day, Boulder City will have two voting centers: the recreation center and King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd. Both will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To help residents make an informed decision when casting their ballots, the Boulder City Review asked each of the candidates to answer two questions and invited them to record a video.

With the exception of Hess, who did not respond to multiple requests to answer our questions or tape a video interview, their responses and biographies are featured individually on our website. They have been edited only for grammar, spelling and style.

Their answers appearing in today’s issue have been edited for space.

