News

Eagles split a pair of games this week

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Levi Randall puts a layup off the gla ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Levi Randall puts a layup off the glass against rival Moapa Valley earlier in the season.
obert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star forward Makenzie Martorano drives to the Basic ...
Lady Eagles drop a pair on the court
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles star quarterback Tessa Hess drops back to pass aga ...
Defense leads way on gridiron
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The city will be considering options for the long-standing water ...
Commission looks at filtration plant’s future
BC’s Manteris authors tell-all industry book
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 5, 2026 - 4:12 pm
 

Splitting a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball sits in third place in the 3A league standings.

Advancing to 15-10 on the season, the boys fell in a tough defeat to rival Virgin Valley 68-60 on Jan. 30, after throttling Coral Academy, 63-19, on Jan. 28.

“Splitting last week makes this upcoming week even more important,” head coach John Balistere said. “We need to get a few wins and keep the third seed for the postseason. Despite the loss, I still like what we’re doing as a team. This is a young group, I’m hopeful they can learn and bounce back from this.”

Unable to overcome self-inflicted wounds, the Eagles missed 11 free throws against Virgin Valley, in a game that came down to the wire in a ruckus road environment.

“That was a playoff atmosphere out there,” Balistere said. “The crowd was great, lots of energy. We just have to do a better job taking care of the little things. Missed free throws were big for us. Couple of shots didn’t fall. Even with all our mistakes, we had chances to win, which is encouraging.”

Doing his best to keep the Eagles afloat offensively, Kason Turner scored a team-high 20 points, knocking down six three-pointers.

Tyler Bradshaw added 11 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Branch Danko added eight points and four rebounds.

Having better luck against Coral Academy, the Eagles were clicking on all cylinders offensively, turning their great defensive pressure into easy transition baskets.

“We’re at our best when we’re active on the defensive end,” Balistere said. “It allows us to spread out our offensive, get guys in transition and get easy looks. It really helps us get guys in rhythm.”

Dishing out 17 assists collectively, Levi Randall led the way with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Bradshaw added 17 points and three assists.

Facilitating the offense, Turner recorded six assists, while Danko added eight points and four assists.

Adding a scoring punch, Miles Alder scored eight points, while Seamus Lemon had five.

Looking to end the regular season on a high note, the Eagles will travel to rival Pahrump Valley on Friday.

Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently sitting in fourth place in the 3A standings, Boulder City High School girls basketball dropped a pair of games this past week to Coral Academy and rival Virgin Valley.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 7-7 on the season after splitting a pair of games this past week.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been around for 95 years and to ensure it does not fall into disrepair, the city is deciding what to do with it.

By Todd Dewey / RJ

Art Manteris, former Las Vegas Hilton and Station Casinos sportsbook vice president, recently released a new book, “The Bookie: How I Bet It All on Sports Gambling and Watched an Industry Explode.”

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making plays happen in the open field, Eagles running bac ...
Flag football evens record with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 6-6 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Eagles forward Amaya Findlay connects on a three-pointer ...
Lady Eagles move up in standings
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of league games this past week, Boulder City High School girls basketball jumped up to third place in the 3A league standings.

bcr default image
Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with love
By Eric Lundgaard

Every family likely celebrates love in a different manner during the holiday season, don’t they? Isn’t it likely that in this 250th year of our nation’s independence from Great Britain, America would celebrate love in a unique manner?

