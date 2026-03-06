52°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Eagles look for another state title on court

Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Coming into the season, Boulder City boys volleyball star D ...
Robert Vendettoli/Review file photo Coming into the season, Boulder City boys volleyball star David Zwahlen will look to lead the Eagles back to a 3A state championship.
More Stories
bcr default image
Eagles dominate competition in pool
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City track star Leona Merrill places first in the long ju ...
Track and field teams off to strong start
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Hospital will soon be changing its designation t ...
Changes to Boulder City Hospital coming soon
Photo courtesy Nevada Shakespeare Festival The cast of "Henry V" will hit the gazebo ...
Shakespeare returns to Boulder City
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 5, 2026 - 5:02 pm
 

With their eyes on recapturing the 3A state title, Boulder City High School boys volleyball challenged themselves early with some stiff competition in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Finishing with a 2-4 record, the Eagles lost to three strong programs including 4A Desert Oasis, while picking up victories over 4A Silverado and 3A rival Moapa Valley.

“The Las Vegas Invitational was a great way for us to start our season off,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We always try to challenge ourselves out of the gate and see what’s working early on and what we need to figure out. The first two teams we lost to, Servite and Gilbert, were close scores and both those teams made the gold bracket. I’m happy with how we played.”

Playing tough against stiff competition, the Eagles battled with Servite (Calif.) 25-21, 25-19, while falling to Gilbert North (Ariz.) 25-22, 25-13.

Rebounding with two nice victories, the Eagles defeated Silverado 25-14, 25-14 and Moapa Valley 25-19, 25-12.

“It felt nice to get a couple of victories to start the season,” Huxford said. “It’s always nice to beat your rival, whether in a tournament or league play. The rest of the 3A has gotten better in recent years and that’s why we play these big tournaments so we can evolve with these teams.”

Playing tough against 5A Desert Oasis, the Eagles fell 2-1, losing 22-25, 25-19, 10-15, while falling to El Dorado (Calif.) 2-0 on their last match of the tournament.

Looking to recapture the 3A state title after last season’s upset loss to rival Virgin Valley in the state championship, coach Huxford feels she has the right group to accomplish the job this time around.

“Every year we come in expecting to win a state championship,” Huxford said. “I really like this year’s group. We have a lot of experienced starters returning, with a good mixture of new players.”

Looking to make a key impact this season with be returnees David Zwahlen, Preston Van Beveren, Levi Randall and Gibson Lamoreaux.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Eagles dominate competition in pool
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On the hunt for their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming didn’t disappoint in their season opener at Heritage on Feb. 28, defeating Coral Academy 640-333.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City track star Leona Merrill places first in the long ju ...
Track and field teams off to strong start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the a Liberty Newcomer meet on Feb. 26, multiple new faces for Boulder City High School track and field got the opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Photo courtesy Nevada Shakespeare Festival The cast of "Henry V" will hit the gazebo ...
Shakespeare returns to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Lovers of William Shakespeare need to mark March 13 on their calendars.

bcr default image
Council incumbents plan to seek re-election
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Monday was the first opportunity for residents to file as candidates in this year’s Boulder City Council election.

Photo courtesy BCHS Preston Van Beveren signs his letter of intent to play volleyball at Arizon ...
Trio of Boulder High athletes sign with colleges
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fulfilling their dreams of becoming collegiate athletes, three Boulder City High seniors, Logan Borg, Cameron Matthews and Preston Van Beveren will be heading off to their respective universities next fall.

Photo courtesy City of Boulder City Last Thursday, Boulder City police responded to an incident ...
N.Y. man drives through power plant fence
Special to Boulder City Review

This past Friday, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, along with the FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Delzotto of the Las Vegas Field Office and Timothy Shea, Chief of the Boulder City Police Department, provided details regarding a vehicle ramming a power facility outside of Boulder City.

Photo courtesy Thomas Ranson/Lahontan Velley News Boulder City's Kyra Stevens blocks Fallo ...
Lady Eagles lose to state champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball may have fallen to eventual state champion Churchill County in the state tournament, 56-17, on Feb. 20, but coach Brian Bradshaw’s Eagles took more away from the experience than just a loss.