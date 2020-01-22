60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Eagle eyes keep bird count accurate

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

When it comes to counting bald eagles, technology has to take a back seat to good old-fashioned fieldwork. At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, that means biologists, binoculars and boats.

During the annual midwinter bald eagle survey last week, volunteers and National Park Service biologists counted hundreds of eagles and other birds of prey, not to mention burros, cattle and one underwear-clad gentleman searching for a runaway boat.

The survey dates to the 1990s and is part of a national eagle survey that tracks the population and distribution of bald eagles across the country. Bald eagles were listed as endangered in 1967 but have made a substantial comeback.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service now lists it as a species of “least concern” when it comes to conservation.

So why do scientists keep counting?

‘Indicator species’

“A bald eagle and a golden eagle, that would be your indicator species,” said Lake Mead vegetation manager and avid bird-watcher Carrie Norman. “And so if their numbers are declining, that should be an indication to the population that maybe we should start doing something about it.”

Eagles and other raptors at Lake Mead, like hawks, ospreys and falcons, are at the top of the food chain, so if something’s affecting them it’s likely to affect the rest of the environment.

The survey is conducted during the first few weeks of January, which resulted in last year’s count being canceled due to a government shutdown.

But in 2018, the Park Service recorded the highest number of bald eagles seen in five years.

That generated extra interest in this year’s count, which was heightened even further by the fact that water levels at Lake Mead edged higher this year, said Park Service spokesman Jason Lawor, who joined in on the eagle count for the first time.

The research also is important to the long game, Norman said — helping spot trends that can only be caught from compiling and analyzing data over time.

“Climate change or any kind of environmental thing that will happen to an animal or fish or bird, you can’t get that snippet right away,” she said. “You have to get an accumulation of data. You have to get that trend to see what the actual population is doing.”

Just as the sun peeked over the horizon the morning of Jan. 15, Norman and a team of shivering Park Service employees and volunteers boarded a boat at Echo Bay.

They’d been scanning the shoreline for less than an hour when Norman spotted the first eagle of the day: a young bald eagle still sporting its mottled white and brown juvenile feathers.

As a veteran of the eagle count, Norman took the lead. Her specialty is plants, but her passion is native birds and she spotted the majority of the birds the group counted.

Just passing through

Eagles and many other birds pass through Lake Mead and Lake Mohave between December and February during their southern sojourn, Norman said.

“It’s a great stopover for food, whether they’re songbirds going out eating berries and that sort of thing, ducks that are getting the vegetation that they’re eating up here or eagles that are catching fish,” Norman said.

It turns out bird-watching is trickier than just watching birds. You have to know their habits, food sources and perching preferences. The rest, Norman says, is practice.

“I don’t know how she sees them,” volunteer Linder Rohrbach said admiringly, squinting through a pair of binoculars. “She’s got those eagle eyes.”

Despite its name, however, the bald eagle survey isn’t entirely about bald eagles. Many species near Lake Mead and Lake Mohave can give biologists clues about the state of the ecosystem.

Norman and her crew also counted ravens, falcons, hawks, burros and cattle. They were on the lookout for ospreys as well, but didn’t spot any this year.

Ravens are common throughout Southern Nevada, but they also serve as an indicator species at Lake Mead. They go after other birds’ eggs, so a higher or lower than normal number of ravens can indicate problems with other avians.

Burros and cattle, which munch on Norman’s specialty — native vegetation — also can affect bird populations.

Between sunup and sundown, the group spotted a total of 31 bald eagles, short of 2018’s total of 40. Final results were still being tabulated Friday, Jan. 17.

They also stopped to help a man who had taken off his pants and waded into the freezing lake waters after his boat floated away. They weren’t the park rangers he was expecting, but they were the park rangers that were there.

“Wow! Saved by the bird survey,” the man exclaimed, laughing as Norman helped direct him through the marshy water before park ranger Alex Swicegood tossed him the line to his boat.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Glenn Feyen, right, expresses his support for chang ...
Fitration plant’s zoning unchanged — for now
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After hearing nearly two hours of comments from community members about the importance of preserving the city’s historic artifacts, planning commissioners failed to pass a resolution that would recommend changing the zoning of a 1.92-acre parcel that houses the old water filtration plant from neighborhood commercial to government park during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman cleans out his cave in the hills east of R ...
Home in mine goes bust
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The abandoned mine shaft that was home to Richard Roman for the past seven years is now empty.

(Paradise Found Plaza) Pink, blue and green sherbet colors now accent the exterior of Paradise ...
Business Beat: Jack finds fairy tale ending to dream
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A Boulder City resident is fulfilling her longtime dream of opening a local child care center to care for infants through school-age children.

Bullock Field is one of Boulder City's historic properties that will be evaluated in the update ...
Historic properties to be surveyed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will be able to take stock of its notable resources at no cost to residents after receiving a grant to cover the cost of updating its list of historic properties.

Boulder City Fire Department-Jan. 2020
News Briefs, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

New fire chief starts Monday

Regular screenings can detect cervical cancer
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

January is cervical health awareness month, offering an opportunity to raise awareness about how women can protect themselves from HPV (human papillomavirus) and cervical cancer. HPV is a very common infection that spreads through sexual activity, and it causes almost all cases of cervical cancer.

Tina Ransom
Child custody issues require civility
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Again this week, I will attempt to address some common issues regarding child custody. These civil issues are handled through family court and are enforced by their revision to the order or sanctions.

Police Blotter, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

Jan. 14, 4:44 a.m.

The 2020 Dam Short Film Festival takes place from Feb. 13-16 at the Boulder Theatre, 225 Arizon ...
Film fest gets new director
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Dam Short Film Festival is back in Boulder City with some changes for its 16th year including a new executive director.