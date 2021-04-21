84°F
News

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 5 bicyclists

By David Ferrara Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2021 - 3:48 pm
 
Jordan Barson, the box truck driver accused of plowing into a group of bicyclists, seen at the ...
Jordan Barson, the box truck driver accused of plowing into a group of bicyclists, seen at the Regional Justice Center on Feb. 4 in Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to two counts of DUI, court records show.

A box truck driver accused of killing five Las Vegas bicyclists pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 21, to two counts of DUI, court records show.

Jordan Barson entered his plea on two counts of DUI resulting in death and is scheduled to be sentenced in June, when he faces up to 40 years behind bars, records show.

Authorities have said Barson, 45, was high on methamphetamine when he plowed into a group of bicyclists Dec. 10 in Clark County, killing five of them.

He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Barson had nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system needed to be legally considered impaired at the time of the crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Searchlight, according to police and court reports.

He faced five counts of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and seven counts of reckless driving, court records show.

Killed in the crash were Las Vegas bicyclists Erin Michelle Ray, 39; Gerrard Suarez Nieva, 41; Michael Todd Murray, 57; Aksoy Ahmet, 48; and Tom Trauger, 57. Four others were injured.

The bicyclists were with a group of about 20 who set out from Henderson that morning to complete the roughly 130-mile Nipton Loop.

All of the bicyclists who were killed or injured were seeking cover from the wind and riding behind the group’s safety escort vehicle when the box truck Barson was driving crashed into them, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol report.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Spring Jamboree, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, will be the first large-sca ...
Events return to Boulder City
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Just like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, Boulder City is coming back to life with a calendar that is slowly filling up with events as restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted. And just like that butterfly, things will look slightly different than they did before.

Jorgensen elected; Booth, Fox to vie for second council seat
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The results of April’s primary election were finalized during a special City Council meeting Monday, April 19, declaring Sherri Jorgensen elected and Cokie Booth and Mathew Fox to face off for the second open seat in the June 15 general election.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Council is moving forward with a background chec ...
Field for manager spot narrowed to top two
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is moving forward with background checks and in-person interviews for two of the five people recently interviewed for the open city manager position.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Amy and Tom Carvalho opened their new 7-Eleven at 1 ...
Business Beat: 7-Eleven moves to busy corner
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

7-Eleven has a new “heavenly” location at the corner of Boulder City Parkway and Buchanan Boulevard.

City Council unanimously approved offering Acting City Attorney Brittany Walker the full-time p ...
City to offer Walker attorney job
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For the second time in about three years, Boulder City’s acting city attorney is being offered the permanent position after hiring an outside firm to conduct a statewide search for candidates.

City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one. The next step ...
New $21 million pool facility proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council supports building a new pool rather than renovating the current one after hearing the recommendation of an ad hoc committee and seeing results of a recent study.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday, April 13, that all statewide social distancing mandates w ...
May reopening set as distancing rule to end
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak says the requirement to wear a mask while in public will remain in place for an undetermined amount of time as the state moves to fully reopen.

(Pernell Bryant/Special to the Boulder City Review) Bighorn sheep, seen at Hemenway Valley Park ...
Sheep to be tested for disease
By Boulder City Review

The Nevada Department of Wildlife will be conducting tests on bighorn sheep at Hemenway Valley Park later this month.

 
Lee: City to get $14 million from rescue plan
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Rep. Susie Lee visited Boulder City on Tuesday, April 6, to tout how the American Rescue Plan will benefit the community, small businesses, local residents and the city government, which will receive $14 million directly.

Jorgensen takes top spot in council race
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Sherri Jorgensen appears to have been elected to the City Council during Tuesday’s primary election, while Cokie Booth and Matt Fox will likely face off in the June 15 General Election for the second seat.