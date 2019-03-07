Driver charged with felony in fatal crash

(Nevada Highway Patrol) Joshua Buckingham, 27, has been arrested and charged with one count of reckless driving resulting in death following Thursday's, March 7, 2019, morning accident that killed a 58-year-old Las Vegas man.

A man arrested and charged in connection with last week’s fatal crash in Boulder City is no longer in jail.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Joshua Buckingham, 27, was charged with one felony count of reckless driving resulting in death after striking a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Boulder City Parkway with his sedan on March 7.

Highway patrol said, according to witnesses, Buckingham was driving his 2019 Chevrolet Malibu recklessly, making frequent lane changes and traveling more than 100 mph. His car was traveling southbound into Boulder City and struck the truck as it was turning left to travel north toward Henderson. The driver of the truck, 58-year-old Randy Reiner, was unrestrained at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Buckingham was being held at the Clark County Detention Center after being treated at a hospital and released, but he is no longer in custody, according to the website. His injuries were nonlife-threatening.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Reiner, who is a Las Vegas resident. He died from multiple blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

In other media reports, Buckingham said he was driving 130 mph. He also admitted to taking prescription drugs before leaving a casino and heading south.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command, the crash is the eighth fatal one for 2019 and the ninth fatality.

