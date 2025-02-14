Downtown Disney

49°F
Getty Images Miniature golden doodle leaps up for a tennis ball playing fetch on a park field.
Council tees up multiple pet issues
Bill Bruninga/Special to the Review The Milky Way seen above Boulder City taken outside of St. ...
City continues dark-sky initiative
Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review A small passenger plane sits tied down outside a hangar at the Bou ...
Airport development readies for takeoff
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review For more than a decade, a gate stood off Avenue G between the hig ...
Removed city gate causes concern
February 13, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

This past Saturday, more than 200 people donned their best Disney outfits for the monthly Wine Walk, hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. There were nearly two dozen downtown locations for attendees to stop for wine, including those pictured at the Boulder City Company Store, Beer Zombies and Hangar 502. Each walk has a theme, with the next being March 8 with the theme of Vegas Golden Knights.

Photos by Ron Eland • Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Harry Reid Elementary School Principal Tracy Echeverria shares so ...
The bond between Boulder City and Searchlight
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If you talk to the staff at Harry Reid Elementary School in Searchlight, you may hear them describe their campus as “the heart of the community” or “the jewel of the desert.”

Courtesy image Overhead view of the land given to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundati ...
Council gives lake-view lot to chamber
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After a very short introduction by city staff and without discussion, the city council voted unanimously last week to give a 50-foot-square piece of city-owned land to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Desert Star gas-fired electric generation plant has been leas ...
20-year lease extension up for vote
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The gun club was not the only entity with lease extension business before the city council in their meeting last week.

bcr default image
Commercial zoning in Eldorado approved
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The going-on-a-year-long process of adding four acres of land to Boulder City and approving it for commercial use is all over except the shouting as the city council voted unanimously and without discussion as part of the consent agenda to approve the changes to the city’s land use map as well as amending the zoning map to allow for future commercial development.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Fisher, with his daughters Gyda and Josie watching, showed h ...
Out of this world: A look at Fisher Space Pen
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In a popular episode of “Seinfeld,” appropriately entitled “The Pen,” Jerry and Elaine travel to Florida to see his parents. There, a neighbor, Jack Klompus, shows off a pen that the astronauts used in space because of its ability to still write, even when upside-down.

bcr default image
City council approves 15-home Beazer tract
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Without any discussion, the city council Tuesday approved a 15-home subdivision as part of a single vote on the consent agenda.