Domestic violence takes many forms

Domestic violence can be defined as a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that one uses to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner. Domestic violence can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another. This includes behaviors that intimidate, manipulate, humiliate, isolate, frighten, terrorize, coerce, threaten, blame, hurt, injure or wound someone.

Physical abuse includes hitting, slapping, shoving, grabbing, pinching, biting, hair-pulling, biting, etc. Physical abuse also includes denying a partner medical care or forcing alcohol and/or drug use.

Sexual abusers coerce or attempt to coerce sexual contact or behavior without consent. Sexual abuse includes, but is certainly not limited to, marital rape, attacks on sexual parts of the body, forcing sex after physical violence, or treating one in a sexually demeaning manner.

Emotional abuse includes undermining an individual’s sense of self-worth and/or self-esteem. This may include, but is not limited to, constant criticism, diminishing one’s abilities, name-calling or damaging one’s relationship with his or her children.

Economic abusers make or attempt to make an individual financially dependent by maintaining total control over financial resources, withholding one’s access to money or forbidding one’s attendance at school or employment.

Psychological abuse includes causing fear by intimidation; threatening physical harm to self, partner, children or partner’s family or friends; destruction of pets and property; and forcing isolation from family, friends, or school and/or work.

Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender.

July 12. Assist other jurisdiction: Officers are kept quite busy with multiple vehicles and subjects until Metropolitan Police Department arrives to conduct its investigation at 4:16 a.m. in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 93.

Assist other jurisdiction: Two vehicles are involved in an injury accident that appears to involve a drunk driver at 9:29 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 at mile marker 45.

Thought for the day: High-speed roads and high-speed accidents can have deadly consequences. Don’t drink and drive.

July 13. Assault with weapon: The subject has suffered several wounds and has been transferred to a trauma hospital in Las Vegas at 3:50 a.m. in the 1800 block of Charleston Boulevard.

DUI: The less intoxicated of the two adults concludes it’s a good idea to go on a road trip at 8:48 a.m. in the 1400 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The victim was assaulted in the Sam’s Town area and traveled home before realizing the extent of the injuries.

July 14. Assist other department: Officers arrive at a possible house fire and are able to assist after finding the occupant on the floor and the house filled with smoke at 12:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Christina Drive.

Fight: Two males are sparring over money, or the lack thereof. One is trespassed and looking for his long-lost skateboard at 7:54 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Working smoke detectors are your best defense against the most deadly issue with a fire: smoke inhalation.

July 15. Welfare: Two individuals with several bags of belongings are standing in the median trying to flag down a ride at 2:36 p.m. in the area of mile marker 10 on U.S. 93.

Burglary: The love is gone and so are the suspect and a few precious items at 7:41 p.m. in the 1000 block of Industrial Road.

Thought for the day: Sometimes the broken heart takes second seat to the real property lost.

July 16. Animal: The albino ferret was easy to spot when it came to visit but the caller can’t keep it at 12:06 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue K.

Drugs: The caller states a male and female have been chasing the sheep and are now sitting in their car at 7:03 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Thought for the day: The warrants and the drugs make a quick solution possible here.

July 17. Fight: Mutual combat is the word of the day at 12:26 a.m. in the 500 block of Avenue B.

Fraud: A family member removed a card from the reporting party and then all the money from the account at 10:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Not all who can be trusted should be.

July 18. Trespass: The customer doesn’t feel like a king and the disturbance he is causing soon gains him a trespass order at 7:29 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Disabled vehicle: The black tire tread and dark night make for a perfect opportunity to cause some moderate front-end damage at 11:27 p.m. in the area of the overpass on U.S. 93.

Thought for the day: Those inert pieces of rubber can cause big damage when awakened by another passing vehicle.

Call(s) of the week: Threats/disturbance/assist: One of the subjects involved in another jurisdiction’s incident gets transported to ours, refuses the help he has asked for, makes threats toward the administration of the facility, solicits money from passersby, causes a disturbance in a local convenience store and gets the final ultimatum before heading to Las Vegas to see what they have to offer at various times, at various locations, all day on July 12.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.