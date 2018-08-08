Domestic violence can affect everyone

This week I will focus on how domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels.

Domestic violence occurs in opposite-sex and same-sex relationships and can happen to intimate partners who are married, living together or dating. Domestic violence not only affects those who are abused, but has a substantial effect on family members, friends, co-workers, witnesses and the community at large. Children who grow up around domestic violence are among those most seriously affected by this crime.

Frequent exposure to violence in the home not only predisposes children to numerous social and physical problems, but teaches them that violence is a normal way of life, increasing their risk of becoming society’s next generation of victims and abusers.

Domestic violence also happens between partners and relatives and in other atypical situations.

In general, avoid verbal or vehicular confrontations. They may lead to physical altercations. But speak in a strong, assertive voice if someone approaches you in a hostile or suspicious manner. Tell them to stop or back away. Learn self-defense. Take classes only from licensed instructors. Don’t substitute self-defense training for common sense, alertness and caution.

It may feel good for a brief time to “have your say,” but, in the end, what it costs may not be worth the risk. Think smart and stay safe.

July 26. Suspicious vehicle: An officer is out with an occupied vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway at 3:05 p.m. in the area of Nevada Way and Yucca Street.

Animal: Officers are called out to a slow-speed pursuit and are able to subdue the crafty tortoise and transport him to the shelter for future debriefing at 7:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Broadmoor Circle.

Thought for the day: The driver insists that she is just trying to locate the GPS on her cellphone that flew onto the floor when she slowed for a train.

July 27. Disturbance: The residentially challenged male has a disorder that alarms a visitor when he bursts out with loud cursing and yelling at 12:06 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Fraud: The caller decides that he will drive out to file his report anyway after being told it must be done in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: We enjoy all our visitors, even those who come to confirm they must return home for their needs.

July 28. DUI: The sleeping driver is slumped over the wheel alongside the road with the vehicle running at 6:15 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Lake Mountain Drive.

Traffic: The vehicle is clocked at a steady 12 mph and the wake of road rage left behind is growing by the second at 3:18 p.m. in the 1400 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Nothing says good morning better than when it overlaps the night before and involves field sobriety tests.

July 29. Noise: The sleeping visitors are not a bit happy with the leaf blower and the subject using it when they are trying to sleep at 2:55 a.m. in the 1200 block of Arizona Street.

Accident: One vehicle is center punched by the other then, before anyone knows what is happening, that driver jumps out and catches a bus to Las Vegas at 11:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: You borrow a car, leave your brother at the owner’s house, have a suspended license, have arrest warrants, wreck the car, run away and expect not to be identified?

July 30. Grand theft: Only the items belonging to one of the occupants have been stolen and the suspect appears to be identified by evidence left on the scene at 2:21 p.m. in the area of the corrals.

Disturbance: The workday has been long and the subjects can’t seem to agree on much at 11:08 p.m. in the 800 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: I’m not sure a breakup is reason enough to chance a gross misdemeanor charge.

July 31. Wanted: The roommate borrows the car without permission but returns home to an unexpected vacation when the warrants are served at 3:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Christina Drive.

Assist: The report of continual TVs being thrown in the pool ends up being leaves blown into the pool and the subject is referred to code enforcement at 9:58 a.m. in the 1500 block of Mancha Drive.

Thought for the day: You just might want to stay out of trouble if you are trying to avoid police contact.

Aug. 1. Suspicious: The vehicle has been loitering in the area and whenever anyone approaches the driver runs away at 4:04 a.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

See a person: The officer is summoned to the station to provide information to a subject looking for the homeless to recruit for a tent city at 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: The driver appears to be a little embarrassed to be way behind everyone else in playing Pokemon Go.

Call(s) of the week: Follow-up contact: The caller states the stolen safe has been returned to the front porch of their home and the only items missing appear to be a wedding ring and cash. The safe has been forced open, then wrapped with black electrical tape and returned sometime prior to their arrival at 1:19 p.m. July 29 in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.