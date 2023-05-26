88°F
Dance Etc to host pair of events at Boulder Theatre

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 25, 2023 - 7:05 pm
 
In this performance poster, Dance Etc’s seniors are featured. They are (from left) Sarah ...
In this performance poster, Dance Etc’s seniors are featured. They are (from left) Sarah Thorson, Halle Campbell, Ella Tilman, Jocelyn Segundo, Mikayla Sylvis and Audrie Hawkins.

The Boulder Theatre will soon be open to the public, if only for a weekend, thanks to a pair of performances by Dance Etc.

“Lullaby of Broadway” will take the stage June 2 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating.

“We follow our little dream girl, Evalyn Howard, on her wish to be on Broadway someday,” said Anna McKay, director of Dance Etc.

Dancers are 3 years of age to fifth grade with Musical Theater Storytellers of all ages.

“Bravo” will be seen on Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“This is our high-energy Broadway review show celebrating our graduating senior class of 2023 and paying tribute to all of the contemporary musicals on Broadway and West End.” McKay said.

Performing in the historic Boulder Theatre is a long tradition for Dance Etc.

“We have had many years of productions; you can always see our posters of past students and performances inside the glass cases of the theater,” she said. “Our large public performances were paused for a few years due to the pandemic.

“We are so excited this year to finally be able to open our theater doors to the public once again since 2020. The dancers are very excited and working extremely hard to put these shows together. We hope the community will come support these talented young performers and celebrate the 44 years of Dance Etc and the teaching of performing arts in the Boulder City community.”

For more information, visit https://danceetcnv.com.

(Ron Eland/Boulder City Review) Members of the Boulder City High School's graduating class of 2 ...
BCHS: 2023 and beyond
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School saw 125 students graduate Tuesday night at Bruce Eaton Field. Dozens of students have received college scholarships totaling just under $7.5 million. It was the school’s 82nd graduating class.

Council votes to adopt $47M budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As much as it is attractive for many people to compare a city budget to their own household budget, there is one fundamental difference that was noted multiple times when the City Council met to adopt the budget for fiscal year 2024.

Power rates, sources explained
Power rates, sources explained
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The rate paid by Boulder City for power purchased on the open market rose from 3.945 cents per kWh in 2018 to 23.859 cents per kWh in 2023, an eye-popping increase of 500% or six times the 2018 cost. But what exactly does “open market” mean?

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Camryn Schaper, Boulder City High School student body president, ...
Grad Walk: Emotional tradition marches on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Garrett Junior High Principal Melanie Teemant may have summed it up best when she asked, “Where else do you see this?”

C.N. Baker/Boulder City Review William J. Caron, Southern Nevada VA medical director and CEO, s ...
Southern Nevada Veterans Healthcare System holds town hall
By Chuck N. Baker Boulder City Review

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System held a veterans’ town hall at its medical center last month. The 60-minute moderated meeting featured representatives from the local health care system, the veteran benefits administration and others. The participants discussed the recent PACT Act, and additional national and local activities. Although the meeting was sparsely populated, much information was nevertheless presented to those in attendance.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) Power rates will be going up in Boulder City
City Council agrees to raise utility rates
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Power costs on the open market have gone from about 25 cents per kilowatt hour in 2018 to $1.56 per kilowatt hour today, a more than six-fold increase.

(Courtesy photo) Pictured are students at the Boulder City High School class of 2019 Grad Night ...
BCHS Grad Night: A tradition for 33 years
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the most memorable nights in a young adult’s life. But it can also be one of the most tragic.