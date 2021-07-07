109°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Damboree returns: People’s spirits not dampened by slightly smaller celebration

By Celia Shortt Goodyear • Boulder City Review
July 7, 2021 - 4:02 pm
 
Updated July 7, 2021 - 4:05 pm
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/BoulderCity Review) Members of the Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, Vete ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/BoulderCity Review) Members of the Cpl. Matthew A. Commons Post 36, Veterans of Foreign Wars, presented the colors as the beginning of the Damboree parade through downtown Boulder City on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Morgan Pacini DJ Mike Pacini gets the crowd fired up at Veterans' Memorial Park on Sunday, July ...
Morgan Pacini DJ Mike Pacini gets the crowd fired up at Veterans' Memorial Park on Sunday, July 4, before the fireworks show.

Boulder City’s annual Fourth of July Damboree came back with a bang after a year’s absence.

The two-day celebration took place Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. It featured the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s pancake breakfast in Bicentennial Park, a flyover, parade, coin toss and fireworks show.

“One of the largest crowds I’ve ever DJ’d for came together to celebrate our nation’s birthday with each other,” said Mike Pacini, who provided music before, during and after Sunday’s fireworks show. “It was an absolutely perfect night. We brought back our ‘A’ game and the crowd gave theirs right back. It was awesome.”

Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante said approximately 5,000 people attended the parade Saturday and 10,000 people came to Veterans’ Memorial Park for the fireworks show.

“What a fun weekend celebrating the phenomenal USA,” said Jill Rowland-Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. “There were lots of smiles and memories made in a much better 2021. The volunteers even commented on how happy they were to be hot and sweating during setup/cleanup because we were all able to be safely together again.”

Due to the worldwide pandemic, the Damboree was canceled in 2020.

This year’s event was a little bit smaller than in previous years. There weren’t any games and beer or food trucks in Broadbent Park and fewer people entered floats in the parade. Fewer people also attended the parade than in past years.

Rotary Club of Boulder City member Larry Archuleta said the turnout for the pancake breakfast was slow.

“We returned a whole bag of pancake (mix),” he said. “We planned for about 700 people, and I’m thinking about 500 showed up. We didn’t have the big line this year.”

Archuleta said he thought the lower number of attendees was because the breakfast was held Saturday and not Sunday, the actual holiday. He also said because of the four-day weekend a lot of people could have been traveling.

Despite fewer attendees, he said the breakfast still went well.

“It was a great event, great pancakes. … The people were excited, and I think the cash (donations) will show that.”

He said he did not have a final amount of donations yet.

To make the Fourth of July weekend as safe as possible, the police department made 25 additional police officer assignments, 11 volunteer assignments and 11 private security assignments.

It also confiscated more than 200 pounds of illegal fireworks. Additionally, dispatch received five calls about fires and 25 reports of illegal fireworks.

“We hope everyone had a safe holiday weekend and enjoyed the Damboree celebrations,” the Boulder City Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “We appreciate this community … entrusting us to work to keep them safe during this event.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Boulder City's wastewater treatment plant could be getting $1 million in federal f ...
Congress to consider bill that would award city $1 million
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City could be getting some help with renovating its wastewater treatment facility if Congress approves a bill that includes $1 million in funding for the project.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Council chambers inside City Hall will undergo reno ...
Renovations to make City Hall more accessible
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Council chambers in City Hall are going to be renovated to make the area more accessible for people with disabilities.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mathew Fox is a candidate running for City Council ...
Election results finalized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

It’s official. During a special meeting Monday, June 28, morning, City Council members certified the results of the June 15 election that saw Mathew Fox selected for a seat on the governing board and two ballot questions to fund a new pool passed.

Fireworks that light up the sky should be lit by professionals. Those who prefer a home show sh ...
Be safe when using fireworks
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Many people like to celebrate Independence Day with a bang and as residents’ thoughts start turning to fireworks, local fire officials are issuing a word of caution about their use.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Fire Department presented awards to, f ...
First responders recognized
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Outstanding service to the community by Boulder City’s firefighters, police officers and volunteers was recognized Friday, June 25, during the first joint awards ceremony held by the fire and police departments.

Boulder City Outgoing Councilwomen Tracy Folda, left, and Judy Hoskins, right, were recognized ...
Air traffic control tower plans move forward
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city is moving forward with installing an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, and initial work for it could be done by the end of the year.

Taylour Tedder
New city manager starts Aug. 9
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new city manager starts work Aug. 9.

Seth Woodbury Recent Boulder City High School graduate Seth Woodbury paints a mural at the driv ...
Business Beat: Mural painted by BCHS grad highlights drive-thru
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A recent Boulder City High School graduate spent his last few days of free time before leaving for school creating a mural for local business, Soda at the Nest.