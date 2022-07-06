Damboree: Hundreds gather for breakfast, parade, fireworks
The 74th annual Boulder City Damboree Fourth of July celebration was held Monday with beautiful weather and lively festivities making for a perfect independence-honoring event.
The 74th annual Boulder City Damboree Fourth of July celebration was held Monday with beautiful weather and lively festivities making for a perfect independence-honoring event.
The parade was a success, lasting just over an hour. It saw many folks from far and wide come out to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Fireworks lit up the night sky at dusk over Veterans’ Memorial Park after a long day of parading, swimming and eating good American food.
Local Stephanie Miller summed up the event in one word: “spectacular.”
“I think it is really good, especially in a smaller community like this. I mean you got (Las) Vegas where they do stuff up and down on the Strip and you have thousands of people coming from across the country. But this is like a more tight-knit group and I would say it’s a cool experience,” said Boulder City Police officer Brian Eby.
To start the day, the smell of pancakes and sausage filled the air above Bicentennial Park as the Rotary Club of Boulder City held its annual Damboree breakfast. Several politicians were seen cooking and handing out pancakes for a line of people that seemed never-ending.
An estimated 800 people were served, according to club President Andrea Dempsey, noting they have been serving hungry celebrants for more than 60 years.
As she enjoyed her pancakes, 5-year-old Amira Faouzi of Las Vegas said she was looking forward to seeing dancers in the parade.
The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group kicked off the Damboree parade in style as they flew over Nevada Way in formation. The group made two passes over the heart of town. The parade then had a little bit of everything with pink elephants, muscle cars, horses and a train.
This year’s grand marshals were members of the Boulder City Fire and Parks and Recreation departments. The water zone ran on Fifth Street from Avenue A to Avenue B, and to the end of Sixth Street.
“I loved the parade. I’m a cornball, ever since I was a little kid I have loved parades, and my dad was always in them when I was a kid. I think it is just great to see people in the community waving, smiling and spreading joy,” said Miller.
The parade spilled over into Broadbent Park, where several activities were held such as a coin toss in the Boulder City Pool. Different age groups took turns diving to the bottom and stuffing as much money as they could fit in their pockets.
Youngsters Degan and Mackenzie Dillenbeck described the event as “fun” and had an entire bag full of coins that they cashed in for prizes after their swimming was done.
The coin toss attracted more people than last year, causing a delay to the start time of the event as the line of people to get in the aquatic facility was so long.
The day’s last hurrah was at Veterans’ Memorial Park as a half-hour fireworks display took place with hundreds of people showing up to say “oooh” and “aaah.” The festivities included climbing walls, rides and a dance area complete with music by DJ Mike Pacini before the firework show.
Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.
Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.