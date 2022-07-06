Damboree: Hundreds gather for breakfast, parade, fireworks

The 74th annual Boulder City Damboree Fourth of July celebration was held Monday with beautiful weather and lively festivities making for a perfect independence-honoring event.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) City Manager Taylour Tedder hands out candy to children while riding in a golf cart as a part of the Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Fireworks light up the night sky on the Fourth of July overhead Veterans' Memorial Park to finish off the Damboree celebration on Monday, July 4.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City Police Department's mounted unit give a thumbs up while traveling down Nevada Way as a part of the 2022 Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group soars over Nevada Way to kick off the 2022 Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Gov. Steve Sisolak, second from left, waves to those watching the Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Macie O’Shaughnessy, a sixth-grader, rode her horse with the Boulder City High School rodeo club during the Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Kasimer Cusak, second from left, ready to celebrate the Fourth of July and appear in the Damboree parade, pauses for a moment to visit with, from left, Nancy Ferrante, arla Panico and Debra March, mayor of Henderson.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) City Council member-elect Steve Walton points to the crowd while riding a bicycle in the Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) The Jupiter minitrain rolls along Nevada Way as a part of the Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Parade entrants and spectators get drenched during the 74th annual Fourth of July Damboree parade on Monday.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Rep. Dina Titus and State Treasure Zach Conine manned the grill Monday, July 4, at the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s pancake breakfast, which kicked off the Damboree festivities.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Lifeguard James Walsh refills the pool with coins for the next age group of kids during the coin toss event at the Boulder City Pool, part of the Damboree celebration on Monday, July 4.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Kids scramble to collect coins that sit at the bottom of the Boulder City Pool as a part of the Damboree celebration on Monday, July 4.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) A child comes out of the Boulder City Pool a couple of cents richer as she successfully gathered coins tossed into the water Monday, July 4, for the annual holiday tradition.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Mayor-elect Joe Hardy waves to the crowd as he walks in the Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Mackenzie, left, and Degan Dillenbeck hold up the coins that they gathered from the bottom of the Boulder City Pool on Monday, July 4, during the annual coin toss.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ted Pretty, chief meterologist for Fox 5, served as emcee for the 74th annual Damboree parade on Monday, July 4.

The 74th annual Boulder City Damboree Fourth of July celebration was held Monday with beautiful weather and lively festivities making for a perfect independence-honoring event.

The parade was a success, lasting just over an hour. It saw many folks from far and wide come out to celebrate America’s 246th birthday. Fireworks lit up the night sky at dusk over Veterans’ Memorial Park after a long day of parading, swimming and eating good American food.

Local Stephanie Miller summed up the event in one word: “spectacular.”

“I think it is really good, especially in a smaller community like this. I mean you got (Las) Vegas where they do stuff up and down on the Strip and you have thousands of people coming from across the country. But this is like a more tight-knit group and I would say it’s a cool experience,” said Boulder City Police officer Brian Eby.

To start the day, the smell of pancakes and sausage filled the air above Bicentennial Park as the Rotary Club of Boulder City held its annual Damboree breakfast. Several politicians were seen cooking and handing out pancakes for a line of people that seemed never-ending.

An estimated 800 people were served, according to club President Andrea Dempsey, noting they have been serving hungry celebrants for more than 60 years.

As she enjoyed her pancakes, 5-year-old Amira Faouzi of Las Vegas said she was looking forward to seeing dancers in the parade.

The Boulder City Veterans Flying Group kicked off the Damboree parade in style as they flew over Nevada Way in formation. The group made two passes over the heart of town. The parade then had a little bit of everything with pink elephants, muscle cars, horses and a train.

This year’s grand marshals were members of the Boulder City Fire and Parks and Recreation departments. The water zone ran on Fifth Street from Avenue A to Avenue B, and to the end of Sixth Street.

“I loved the parade. I’m a cornball, ever since I was a little kid I have loved parades, and my dad was always in them when I was a kid. I think it is just great to see people in the community waving, smiling and spreading joy,” said Miller.

The parade spilled over into Broadbent Park, where several activities were held such as a coin toss in the Boulder City Pool. Different age groups took turns diving to the bottom and stuffing as much money as they could fit in their pockets.

Youngsters Degan and Mackenzie Dillenbeck described the event as “fun” and had an entire bag full of coins that they cashed in for prizes after their swimming was done.

The coin toss attracted more people than last year, causing a delay to the start time of the event as the line of people to get in the aquatic facility was so long.

The day’s last hurrah was at Veterans’ Memorial Park as a half-hour fireworks display took place with hundreds of people showing up to say “oooh” and “aaah.” The festivities included climbing walls, rides and a dance area complete with music by DJ Mike Pacini before the firework show.

Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.