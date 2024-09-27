Cuts made at King

It’s one thing to save for a rainy day but when that rainy day turns into a flood, that’s a time for concern.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha King Elementary School saw a drop in enrollment of 28 students last month. The result is that positions had to be cut.

It’s one thing to save for a rainy day but when that rainy day turns into a flood, that’s a time for concern.

That’s where Martha P. King Elementary has recently found itself. Due to a sudden drop in enrollment, the school was in an unenvious position where staff cuts had to be made to close a significant budget deficit.

King Principal Jason Schrock said that by the second week of school, they knew they were going to be short but the actual count report didn’t go into the state until the end of August.

“By that time, you can start calculating based on your per-pupil dollar amount,” he said, noting that that figure is $8,164 per student. “That amount adds up quickly. For us that was $226,800. I always have a little bit of carryover in terms of savings from each year. I was really hoping that carryover would be able to offset some of that deficit.”

In the spring, Clark County School District gives its predictions as to what a school’s fall enrollment will be. They had predicted 392 students, a slight increase from the last school year. But when the final count was released, they were down 28 students. The district had already “cut” the school a check for the predicted 392 students. This amount covers salaries and benefits, support staff and general supplies.

“When that count is off, especially if it’s lower, it becomes a huge deal for schools,” Schrock said. “Some of that money has already been spent on positions. It creates a surplus and at that point, jobs have to be cut or a reduction in your general supply amount.”

In King’s case, it’s both.

He said he told his School Organization Team members that they would have a shortfall of about $220,000 but that he had hoped to have upward of $175,000 in carryover funds from the previous year. He was expecting a budget deficit of about $50,000. That wasn’t the case.

Carryover funds usually come from the general supply fund. When those funds are not fully spent, they can be used for the following year. It can also come from a vacancy carryover position. This is one where the school budgeted for a teaching position that was never filled. They then get that money back from the school district.

“To have a budget deficit of this size is hard for a school like ours to overcome,” he said.

Cuts made

In the end, Schrock said they had to make the difficult decision to cut positions to fill the gap.

“It’s a horrible feeling because I feel we have the best team we’ve ever had,” he said. “I love the teachers and staff. We have all the right people in all the right positions.”

They had to cut a third-grade teacher, a support staff member who is an instructional assistant, a nighttime janitor, one of the two substitutes for special assistant positions and their campus security monitor position, which was filled last year by Mike Pacini, a well-known figure in the community.

In the case of Pacini, Garrett Junior High Principal Melanie Teemant was able to throw both him and King Elementary a lifeline.

“I’m committed to supporting King Elementary School and ensuring that we retain valued staff members like Mike Pacini, who play a crucial role in working with our students,” Teemant said. “This also supports their ability to fund a science position, which only trickles up to Garrett when they join us in sixth grade.”

Teemant went on to say, “I do have the funds and was able to allocate extra funding to help bridge the shortfall and allow for Mr. Pacini to serve students at both schools. The agreement is that he will serve both schools during times where it is helpful to have that extra set of eyes for safety and building relationships with students, which is a win-win in my book.”

Of this gesture, Schrock said. “The fact that Melanie would extend that olive branch to us by funding that position, is just incredible.”

Pacini agreed.

“I’m so appreciative that the two principals have come together to help keep me aboard,” Pacini said. “I’m excited that I’ll be working at Garrett, while at the same time be able to still stay at King.”

So where did the missing 28 students go? The answer is fairly simple. Eight transferred to a new micro school in town called EmpowerEd Leaders. The remaining 20 students simply moved away.

With the staff cuts, King will not owe the district anything. However, Schrock chose to use the remaining money in their general supply fund in order to save the school’s half-day science position, a move he said was encouraged by many.

Community stepping up

Schrock has recently met with the town’s two Rotary clubs as well as the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. All have stepped forward and offered assistance in various ways.

“The Chamber of Commerce believes that protecting all third- and fourth-graders’ STEM education for this school year is an essential issue that needs to be resolved,” Chamber CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said. “Several local service organizations have come together to be a part of the solution and are pledging donations to the effort of raising $31,000. This is an invitation to businesses and residents alike.”

She said while this pledge is designed for a singular purpose, it will not solve the education crisis for Nevada. However, “it will ensure that these children will have access to the critical learning needed for their educational success.”

Businesses wishing to participate are asked to do so through the chamber. Schrock said that if the $31,000 is not met, the agreement is that the school will not be receiving the money, which will help cover the science position.

Parents have also stepped up in this time of need. During the school’s recent annual Fun Run, in which people pledge a dollar amount for each mile a student runs, $34,402 was brought in. Proceeds from the Fun Run will help cover the costs of school supplies for the remainder of the school year.

In last week’s BCR Class in Session column, Schrock wrote, “I want to thank all of our incredible families, community leaders, and business owners who have already reached out to pledge their support. I consider myself truly lucky to live in a community with such generous and caring individuals.”