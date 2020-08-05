89°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

COVID-19 cases in county projected to rise

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
August 5, 2020 - 3:14 pm
 

The number of coronavirus cases in Clark County is projected to continue its rise.

Predictions showing an upward trend are based on maintaining our current social distancing practices, according to an interdisciplinary team from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the University of Pennsylvania and other global experts who are tracking the COVID-19 pandemic across more than 500 counties in the United States.

Nevada’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report offers some staggering downward trends in our economy and lifestyle while residential home sales continue to climb:

■ Retail and recreation down 22 percent

■ Grocery and pharmacy down 7 percent

■ Parks down 30 percent

■ Transit down 40 percent

■ Workplaces down 40 percent

■ Residential up 14 percent

Nevada reports more than 36,805 confirmed cases and 650 deaths in the state. Clark County represents the largest populated county in the state and also the highest number of confirmed cases with 31,312 and 527 deaths as of July 21.

What can you do to protect yourself and others?

We’ve compiled best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and want to keep you informed about their latest findings, including how the coronavirus spreads. It’s important to take the necessary precautions to remain safe and avoid groups or areas where people are not social distancing or wearing masks.

The coronavirus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another and through respiratory droplets from coughs, sneezes or talking, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html. Stay safe Nevada. Follow these simple steps and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Wash your hands often

■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Social distance

■ Avoid close contact and put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

■ Wear a mask or face covering even if you do not feel sick.

■ Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Cover coughs and sneezes

■ Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

■ Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

Monitor your health daily

■ Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19.

■ Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bouldercityhospital.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review During these hot summer temperatures, it's important ...
Summer heat especially dangerous for children, pets
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the highest temperatures of the year happening now, it’s important to know how to keep pets and children safe, especially in vehicles.

Vindictive prosecution ruling in crosswalk case overturned
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City did not vindictively prosecute a former resident, according to a new order issued by a judge in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.

Officers’ dedication extends beyond regular duties
By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights

This series of day-in-the-life of stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

City Council is holding a special meeting on Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. to discuss terminating the employ ...
Meeting called to discuss firings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The termination of employment contracts with City Attorney Steve Morris and City Manager Al Noyola will be discussed at a special City Council meeting Aug. 6.

The Nevada Attorney General's office recently determined that Mayor Kiernan McManus' agenda it ...
AG to City Council: No violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council did not violate the open meeting law at a meeting in October, according to a recent opinion from the Nevada attorney general’s office.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Beth Walker, owner of Grandma Daisy's Candy and Ice C ...
Coin shortage continues to be a struggle
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local businesses and financial institutions are becoming creative with the current struggle to receive coins from the Federal Reserve.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, left, ...
Class of 2020 finally gets graduation ceremony
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate graduation even though the commencement ceremony was different than ones in the past.