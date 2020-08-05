COVID-19 cases in county projected to rise

The number of coronavirus cases in Clark County is projected to continue its rise.

Predictions showing an upward trend are based on maintaining our current social distancing practices, according to an interdisciplinary team from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the University of Pennsylvania and other global experts who are tracking the COVID-19 pandemic across more than 500 counties in the United States.

Nevada’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report offers some staggering downward trends in our economy and lifestyle while residential home sales continue to climb:

■ Retail and recreation down 22 percent

■ Grocery and pharmacy down 7 percent

■ Parks down 30 percent

■ Transit down 40 percent

■ Workplaces down 40 percent

■ Residential up 14 percent

Nevada reports more than 36,805 confirmed cases and 650 deaths in the state. Clark County represents the largest populated county in the state and also the highest number of confirmed cases with 31,312 and 527 deaths as of July 21.

What can you do to protect yourself and others?

We’ve compiled best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and want to keep you informed about their latest findings, including how the coronavirus spreads. It’s important to take the necessary precautions to remain safe and avoid groups or areas where people are not social distancing or wearing masks.

The coronavirus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another and through respiratory droplets from coughs, sneezes or talking, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html. Stay safe Nevada. Follow these simple steps and help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

Wash your hands often

■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Social distance

■ Avoid close contact and put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

■ Wear a mask or face covering even if you do not feel sick.

■ Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Cover coughs and sneezes

■ Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

■ Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.

Monitor your health daily

■ Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19.

■ Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bouldercityhospital.org.