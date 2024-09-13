72°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Council votes to ‘move around’ ARPA funds

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
September 12, 2024 - 5:06 pm
 

Very early in the current presidential administration, a huge spending bill was passed called the American Recovery Plan Act that was sold as being needed to prop up local governments because their tax revenue was expected to drop precipitously in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

In truth, many municipalities — including Boulder City — actually saw their tax receipts increase substantially during the pandemic. But the funding had been offered and accepted. It did, however, come with a caveat: It had to be spent by the end of 2024.

That was the conundrum faced by the city council this week. Angela Manninen, budget manager, explained the situation.

“In October of 2022, $2 million of ARPA funding was allocated to the Municipal Golf Course irrigation/water conservation project,” she said. “That project is going forward but will not be completed by December of 2024. ARPA funding has a requirement that if you don’t spend it or have it encumbered with a contract by Dec. 31, 2024, we have to give it back to the federal government.”

Manninen explained that the city does have other existing and completed projects that would qualify for ARPA funding and that the value of those projects was about $1.7 million and said that staff was asking the council to rescind a previous ordinance and pass a new one that would allow the city to move the funding set aside for a new irrigation system over to make them, in terms of accounting, the recipient of the ARPA funds so the city could avoid having to give the money back.

Staff’s request, as outlined by Manninen, was approved by the council unanimously without any discussion Tuesday night.

In mid-2023, in an interview with the Review specifically about ARPA funding, former City Manager Taylour Tedder pointed to the irrigation project at the golf course as a prime example of a large and expensive project that the city would probably not be able to do without the one-time infusion of federal money.

But the road to even beginning that project has been long and has included multiple town-hall style public meetings and the development of multiple proposed plans for reducing turn in order to keep the city compliant with the requirements of AB356.

That law, passed in 2021, says that it is illegal to use Colorado River water to irrigate turf deemed as non-functional starting Jan. 1, 2027. Because the deadline is still a couple of years off, the city is not technically out of compliance yet.

However, the last time the council discussed the golf course just two weeks ago, they voted to defy the Southern Nevada Water Authority water budget for golf courses and use about 110 acre/feet of water more than budgeted and just pay the fine.

The word fine is actually misleading. It is not a specific amount tied to a specific action, rather, it mandates that course owners pay up to nine times the highest amount charged for water in that year to the utility that provides the water.

Since Boulder City as an entity owns both the golf course and the utility, they are, in effect, fining themselves and paying themselves. The plan, which was approved earlier this month, envisions charging golfers a small about more per round to cover the fines.

In a previous conversation with the Review, SNWA spokesperson Bronson Mack said that no penalties beyond the higher cost of the water had yet been discussed for courses that refuse to come into compliance with the water budget. “We hope that all of the courses do that voluntarily,” he said. He also noted that all other golf courses in the greater Las Vegas area had already come into compliance or had plans in place to do so with the BC municipal course being the lone exception.

The completed projects that will account for ARPA spending instead of the irrigation project include more than $261,000 in improvements at City Hall, $222,000 to install video security systems at all city facilities, about $210,000 in improvements to city parks and almost $230,000 to pay off principal and interest for golf carts that have been purchased by the city, mostly for use at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Screenshot The memorial will sit almost at the dead center of Wilbur Square Park once completed.
Patton memorial approved 5-0 (or was it 3-2?)
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a vote that seemed to pit the competing values of going along to get along versus the freedom to dissent from the majority view, the city council went with unity and voted unanimously to allow construction of a memorial to fallen Boulder City veteran Shane Patton to happen in Wilbur Square rather than in Veterans’ Memorial Park where all other military memorials in the city are located.

City to begin road maintenance projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In one of his last presentations to the city council before he left Boulder City to pursue another job opportunity, Public Works Director Jamie Curreri was asked by Mayor Joe Hardy where the city was in terms of maintenance.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Last year’s pirate-themed event was a very popular o ...
Wine Walk returns
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Wine, costumes, friends and pleasant weather. What more could someone ask for?

Lynna Metrisin as Betty Ford
Chautauqua to host trio of First Ladies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past three decades, Chautauqua has brought unique entertainment to Boulder City as many in the audience have come back year after year.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The new school campus, which is part of St. Jude’s Healing Cent ...
St. Jude’s Healing Center nearing completion
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

There is no blueprint or even a manual. So, it’s a matter of creating their own with the hopes that others will follow.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner/BCHS Students in grade six and above must now use a cell phone pouch ...
Smooth transition to cell pouches
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been nearly a month since the Clark County School District-imposed use of cell phone pouches was implemented and so far, in in Boulder City at least, things have gone smoothly.

Courtesy of Boulder City An image from the historic preservation guidelines for exterior change ...
Is it OK for me to build an addition onto my house?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Over the past week, city staff has been touting (via social media) new exterior design guidelines for properties in the Historic District. The guidelines were adopted by the Historic Preservation Commission back in May of this year.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Interstate-11 remained open while a transformer burned ...
Fire destroys transformer
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last Thursday night, a large plume of smoke could easily be seen, not only in Boulder City, but Henderson residents reported seeing it as well.

Screenshot Acting City Manager Michael Mays addresses the council regarding a fence in the city ...
Council votes unanimously to remove fence
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Getting a permit for something like a fence in your front yard may seem like a contrivance. Intrusive government and all that. But, here’s the deal, deciding to bypass that step may end up meaning you have to tear that fence out at your own expense.