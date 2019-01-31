Council race grows by two

As of Wednesday morning, the number of new candidates seeking a seat on City Council seat has grown to eight with a formal filing from incumbent Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt and challenger Brent Foutz.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Brent Foutz filed papers Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to run for a seat on Boulder City Council.

Foutz, a resident of Boulder City for nearly three years, said he is running because of the vindictive lawsuits that the city filed against residents. He was a victim of a similar suit filed in 1998 in Utah regarding development along the Jordan River.

Foutz previously ran for a seat on the city council in South Jordan, Utah, in 1999 as part of an anti-development coalition. He came in 12th out of 14 candidates, with 3.31 percent of the votes.

He is a retired Spanish and geography teacher.

The filing period closes at 6 p.m. today, Jan. 31, for the April 2 primary.

Also seeking a seat on the council are incumbent Councilman Rich Shuman, James Howard Adams, Claudia Bridges, Judy Dechaine, Trenton Motley and Tom Tyler.

Additionally, the primary will narrow the field of candidates for the mayor’s seat. Mayor Rod Woodbury, who is seeking his second term, is being challenged by Councilmen Warren Harhay and Kiernan McManus.

Those elected will serve a term of three years and five months after the council approved changing its cycle to align with state and federal elections in March.

To run for City Council, a candidate must be a qualified elector of Boulder City and have been a resident for at least two years immediately prior to the election. Candidates can hold no other elected office, and city employees are not eligible unless they resign from their position first.

