Council loosens food truck regulation

The past decade has brought an explosion of what in often called “food truck culture” all across the U.S.

Bars in Las Vegas and Henderson have been known to turn their parking lots over to the mobile eateries and even to host competitions. There are at least a half-dozen brick and mortar restaurants “over the hill” that started life as food trucks. There has even been a long-running food truck competition show on the Food Network.

But in Boulder City? Except during special events, not so much.

The reason, according to a report by city staff, appears to be that city law makes the town less than desirable for food trucks. The sticking point is Municipal Code Section 4-1-22.G.7.d. which allows mobile food vendors to be parked for no more than 45 minutes in one location. And, no, under the law, they can’t move a few feet. “One location” means within one city block.

But that is about to change as the city council voted Tuesday to put Boulder City in sync with regulations from the Clark County Health District and allow food trucks to park at the same location for up to four hours.

This does not mean that there is about to be a glut of food trucks in town. Title 4, Chapter 1 of the Boulder City Municipal Code provides business license provisions to license and regulate all lawful trades, callings, industries, occupations, professions and businesses conducted within the corporate limits of the city. That means one would need a business license or permit to carry on any business in the city.

But, back in 1990, business licenses were divided into different classifications for the type of business being conducted and certain businesses were deemed to have “special characteristics” which pose additional burdens to the police, fire and other departments of the city. And those types of businesses must obtain a Special Category License.

Yes, food trucks need that Special Category License.

Staff told the council that many mobile food vendors have communicated to the city that 45 minutes is too limited a time frame.

This was a staff-driven proposal and there was no push-back by the council. The proposal was passed unanimously with no questions or discussion.