67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Council loosens food truck regulation

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
February 27, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

The past decade has brought an explosion of what in often called “food truck culture” all across the U.S.

Bars in Las Vegas and Henderson have been known to turn their parking lots over to the mobile eateries and even to host competitions. There are at least a half-dozen brick and mortar restaurants “over the hill” that started life as food trucks. There has even been a long-running food truck competition show on the Food Network.

But in Boulder City? Except during special events, not so much.

The reason, according to a report by city staff, appears to be that city law makes the town less than desirable for food trucks. The sticking point is Municipal Code Section 4-1-22.G.7.d. which allows mobile food vendors to be parked for no more than 45 minutes in one location. And, no, under the law, they can’t move a few feet. “One location” means within one city block.

But that is about to change as the city council voted Tuesday to put Boulder City in sync with regulations from the Clark County Health District and allow food trucks to park at the same location for up to four hours.

This does not mean that there is about to be a glut of food trucks in town. Title 4, Chapter 1 of the Boulder City Municipal Code provides business license provisions to license and regulate all lawful trades, callings, industries, occupations, professions and businesses conducted within the corporate limits of the city. That means one would need a business license or permit to carry on any business in the city.

But, back in 1990, business licenses were divided into different classifications for the type of business being conducted and certain businesses were deemed to have “special characteristics” which pose additional burdens to the police, fire and other departments of the city. And those types of businesses must obtain a Special Category License.

Yes, food trucks need that Special Category License.

Staff told the council that many mobile food vendors have communicated to the city that 45 minutes is too limited a time frame.

This was a staff-driven proposal and there was no push-back by the council. The proposal was passed unanimously with no questions or discussion.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Riley Rackliffe stands in front of the headquarters office in Bou ...
NPS, BOR employees discuss layoffs
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It was definitely not the email he was hoping for.

bcr default image
Council votes ‘no’ on leash law
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

And, in the end, only one member of the city council was willing to stand up to a minority of residents and insist that dogs in public areas be on a leash.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Cruz and Eddie Cabrera enjoy family time at the Boulder City Urban ...
For anglers, pond is more than just for fishing
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Urban Pond draws crowds from in and outside Boulder City to enjoy the weather, fishing, and cleanliness.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former Homestead assisted living facility has already been re ...
Former rest home to become apartments
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Planning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve variances and a conditional use permit so that a former assisted living facility in the southeast part of town can reopen as apartments for seniors.

Ian Cruz/Boulder City Review Brendan Hanson smiles with Kourtney, the black cat who is availab ...
Hanson looks to continue Inabnitt’s legacy
By Ian Cruz Boulder City Review

With the retirement of former Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt, Brendan Hanson acknowledges that there will never be another Ann. However, he feels prepared, capable, and eager to do his best in his new role as the Boulder City Animal Control supervisor, building on the strong foundation Inabnitt built and is excited to continue her legacy.

Screenshot Overhead view of Tract 350. The area outlined in black is the approximate area of th ...
Tract 350 set to take another step forward
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The next step in finally realizing the decade-and-a-half-long plan for a housing development butting up against the Boulder Creek Golf Course is set to happen in the city council meeting scheduled for next week.

bcr default image
Does Deputy Dan ring a bell?
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With nicknames such as Officer Dummy, Deputy Dan, Officer Wood, and even Latex Larry, many Boulder City residents still remember seeing him parked and on duty.

bcr default image
Helmets and e-bikes: Council opts to take educational approach
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In a discussion with no real action attached, the city council spent a substantial part of last week’s meeting talking about the scourge of e-bikes and electric scooters on Boulder City streets. More specifically, the discussion centered on whether the city can — or should — mandate that users of these powered devices wear helmets.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Grace Christian Academy students Carter Mann and Harlowe Colyar l ...
Grace Christian Academy turns 25
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For the past quarter century, Grace Christian Academy has offered its students traditional curriculum but, in their case, the four Rs – reading, writing, arithmetic and religion.

Getty Images Miniature golden doodle leaps up for a tennis ball playing fetch on a park field.
Council tees up multiple pet issues
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Long-running issues involving pets in Boulder City are about to heat up again as three resolutions were introduced at this Tuesday’s council meeting. Resolutions have to be introduced in a meeting prior to them being discussed or voted on. These resolutions are scheduled to be discussed and acted upon in the council’s Feb. 25 meeting.