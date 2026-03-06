52°F
Council incumbents plan to seek re-election

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 5, 2026 - 4:59 pm
 

Monday was the first opportunity for residents to file as candidates in this year’s Boulder City Council election.

As expected, the three incumbents signed their names on the dotted line, seeking another term on the council. Joe Hardy will be seeking a second term as mayor while Cokie Booth and Steve Walton did the same for council.

There are two council seats and the mayor position up for election, with both having four-year terms.

And while the three incumbents filed Monday, according to City Clerk Tami McKay, there were none Tuesday.

Those wishing to run can get the appropriate candidate paperwork now until March 13. The candidate packets can be picked up and filed at the city clerk’s office at City Hall. Those considering running for city office must meet the following:

■ No person shall be eligible for the office of council member or mayor unless he/she is a qualified elector of Boulder City and has been a resident of the city for at least two years immediately prior to the election in which he is a candidate.

■ No person shall hold another elective public office, but they may hold a commission as a notary public or be a member of the Armed Forces Reserve.

■ No employee of the city or officer thereof, excluding city council members, receiving compensation under the provisions of this charter or any city ordinance, shall be a candidate for or eligible for the office of council member or mayor without first resigning from city employment or city office.

■ If a council member or the mayor ceases to possess any of the qualifications or is convicted of a felony, or ceases to be a resident of the city, his office shall immediately become vacant.

For more information, visit bcnv.org/868/Candidate-Filing.

