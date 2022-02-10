69°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Council hires extra counsel

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
February 9, 2022 - 5:18 pm
 
City Council approved hiring Sklar Williams law firm as outside counsel for water, energy and r ...
City Council approved hiring Sklar Williams law firm as outside counsel for water, energy and real estate matters at its Tuesday, Feb. 8, meeting.

Boulder City has new legal representation to help with its real estate, utility and energy contracts.

At its Tuesday, Feb. 8, meeting, City Council unanimously approved hiring the firm of Sklar Williams to help in those areas.

City Attorney Brittany Walker said outside counsel was needed because these areas of law are complex, constantly changing and require specialized expertise and knowledge to ensure the city is best protected and safeguarded for the future by the agreements it enters into.

“With lease revenues forming a significant portion of our budget and utilities being a primary service provided to our residents, it is prudent to have access to attorneys with specialized knowledge of real estate, water and energy law issues as they arise,” she said.

According to a staff report, Sklar Williams has expertise and experience in real estate and administrative law, as well as energy and water law. Walker said she was recommending the firm because she had used it with a previous solar lease option that was being exercised.

“They proved their value immediately,” she said. “They caught an error in the lease form that would have delayed rent increases for seven years had the error not been caught.”

Additionally, she said Sklar Williams will help the city negotiate the land sale contract for Tract 350 and make sure it’s written so that the developer is held to its promises and the city is protected as much as possible.

Ann Pongracz, head of the firm’s regulatory and administrative areas, was at the meeting to answer questions.

“I was looking through the qualifications, and I saw the background on real estate … and I saw most of the things listed there included the actual builders, not necessarily municipalities, writing contracts for them. … Obviously in our negotiations we’re on the other side of that,” said Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen. “Have you had or anyone in your office had experience in that area?”

Pongracz said that she had, but the experience with the other side could be good for the city.

“In part, because the firm has done so much on the other side, I think that gives us a real edge in terms of what to look for,” she said.

Walker said she also planned to use the firm to make the city’s solar lease form stronger, so it would be in a better position.

In addition to real estate matters, Utilities Director Joe Stubitz said the firm would help his department negotiate a new power purchase agreement as well as help with water contracts.

“Would this need to be added to the budget or is the money already there?” asked Jorgensen.

Stubitz said the money for his department’s needs is already in the utility funds budget.

Walker said payment for these services would be provided through the budget process and it would come from the land development fund, utility fund or city attorney professional services budget, depending on the process.

According to the resolution, a total of $175,000 per fiscal year could come from those three funds to pay for the services. Specifically, no more than $25,000 could come from the land development fund, no more than $100,000 from the utility fund and no more than $50,000 from the city attorney’s budget.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Library Cataloging Department Manager Jill Donahue takes down a sign about masks b ...
Locals embrace end of mask mandate
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents do not have to wear masks in public as of Thursday, Feb. 10, after the governor issued a new executive order rescinding the mandate regarding their use.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The chambers at City Hall were full Tuesday, Feb. 8, ...
Leash law stands
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents will not have to follow new restrictions for their pets after City Council failed to pass changes to the leash ordinance despite the animal control department saying they were needed.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The city has received a $75,000 federal grant to he ...
Grant to help fund water meter replacement
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s scheduled replacement of its water meters received a boost by way of a $75,000 federal grant for the project.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dozer, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, t ...
Restrictions for pets proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Pet owners could have different restrictions to follow if City Council approves a new ordinance at its next meeting.

The Boulder City Fire Department is looking at adding more positions to help fill the gaps in i ...
Fire department seeks to add 9 to staff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department is looking at adding as many as nine positions to improve its response time throughout the city.

(Steve Walton) Boulder City resident Steve Walton has announced his intention Tuesday, Feb. 1, ...
Walton plans to run for council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Steve Walton, former chairman of the city’s Planning Commission and interim fire chief, announced his intention to run for City Council on Tuesday.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Mayor Kiernan McManus listens to a presentation about ...
Revenue added to pool fund
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite a dissenting vote from the mayor, Boulder City’s fund for a new pool is $3.1 million richer because of extra revenue received during the 2021 fiscal year.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review State funds to finish the design phase the expansion ...
Train museum expansion on track
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City is moving forward and funds to finish its design phase could be released in February.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen listens to a presenta ...
Parcels earmarked for development
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city’s land management process is two properties larger after council approved adding them at its meeting Tuesday.