News

Council hears plan for golf course turf reduction

Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed ...
Screenshot An aerial views shows the current turf at the Municipal Golf Course and the proposed turf reductions.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Students at Martha P. King Elementary donned their glasses Monday ...
Look, up in the sky…
City confirms fire chief no longer employed
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A sign outside of the 99 Cent Only store states that “Everythi ...
Residents weigh in on 99 Cents Store’s shuttering
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The historic Boulder City Theatre was one of several locations ta ...
Four suspects arrested in graffiti case
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
April 11, 2024 - 4:12 pm
 

Reducing water usage in Southern Nevada has been a subject that has affected the look of clean, green Boulder City multiple times in the past year.

The expansive lawn in front of the Bureau of Reclamation building north of City Hall is gone and the planned xeriscaping is behind in its installation. “Non-functional” turf in city parks and properties is on its way out and now there is a good chance that about one-third of the turf at the Municipal Golf Course will meet the same fate.

The city council heard a proposal from the firm, Lage Design, outlining the “preferred” option for removing turf at the course. The “preferred” tag came after city staff heard three different options and chose this one as what would be presented to the council.

The proposed removal is being put forward in order to get the course into compliance with regulations from the Southern Nevada Water Authority, limiting the amount of water that can be used for irrigation at golf courses across the region.

The Municipal Golf Course has an old and inefficient irrigation system and replacing that is part of the same project. But, in order to get under the new limits — which mean cutting water use at that course by close to half —just replacing the irrigation equipment is not going to be enough, which leaves removal of some turf the only way to get under the limit.

Before the presentation even began, outgoing City Manager Taylour Tedder addressed presubmitted questions from council members. (At this meeting, only Mayor Joe Hardy and Matt Fox were actually on the dais. Councilmembers Steve Walton, Sherri Jorgensen and Cokie Booth attended via telephone.) Council members wanted to know if there were other golf courses “over the hill” in the Las Vegas Valley that had removed turf, if there were any pictures available of courses which had removed turf, if any courses had instead taken the route of just paying the fine for excessive water use and if courses that had removed turf had seen a drop-off in the number of golfers using the course.

Tedder rattled off a list of more than a half dozen courses in Las Vegas and Henderson that had opted to remove turf. He advised that council members could see what they looked like via the Google Earth app and reported that none of the courses staff had contacted were opting to pay for extra water.

Geoffrey Schafler, the architect from Lage Design, reported that he had heard earlier in the day from two of the affected courses, which both reported having seen no decrease in players.

Prior to the presentation, two members of the public weighed in via written comments opposing the changes. Both reported being residents of the neighborhoods surrounded by the course as well as being regular users of both that course and the one at Boulder Creek.

This was only a presentation and no action was taken. According to city staff, the next step will be a town-hall style public meeting followed by the development of a final design. Construction on the project is slated for the first quarter of 2025.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

After more than two weeks of inquiries by the Boulder City Review, late Tuesday afternoon the city confirmed that Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray is no longer employed.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In what came as a surprise to many who are frequent shoppers, officials from 99 Cents Only Stores announced last week that all of their 371 locations will be closing over the next several weeks.

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Jan. 22, many residents were shocked by a rash of graffiti throughout town, which included the historic Boulder City Theatre.

The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Pinkbox to open in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.