63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
News

Council gives lake-view lot to chamber

Courtesy image Overhead view of the land given to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundati ...
Courtesy image Overhead view of the land given to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundation last week.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Harry Reid Elementary School Principal Tracy Echeverria shares so ...
The bond between Boulder City and Searchlight
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Desert Star gas-fired electric generation plant has been leas ...
20-year lease extension up for vote
bcr default image
Commercial zoning in Eldorado approved
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Fisher, with his daughters Gyda and Josie watching, showed h ...
Out of this world: A look at Fisher Space Pen
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
February 6, 2025 - 8:59 pm
 

After a very short introduction by city staff and without discussion, the city council voted unanimously last week to give a 50-foot-square piece of city-owned land to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The vacant parcel, consisting of 2,500 square feet, is located at approximately 98 Nevada Way. The council agreed to convey the land from the city of Boulder City to the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundation for a civic or charitable purpose without consideration. (For those not versed in legalize, “convey” basically means to give and “without consideration” means for free.)

The small plot at 98 Nevada Way is within the overall confines of the parcel housing the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, which was formerly used as the Nevada Welcome Center. According to staff description, the plot lies a short distance from the front of the Chamber building at the top of a small knoll. It has typically been used by tourists looking for a view of Lake Mead.

It was also noted that the parcel is impossible to access without crossing property already owned by the Chamber. State law allows for the transfer of city land to a nonprofit entity without charge if it is for a “civic or charitable purpose.” The city charter also allows the council to approve transfer of land to non-profit corporations. The deed conveying the land to the chamber has a restriction that it be used for a civic or charitable purpose or it will automatically revert to the city.

The chamber building boasts a stunning view of Lake Mead and has an interesting history. The site was originally developed by the Nevada Department of Transportation as the Nevada Welcome Center. Because of that previous usage, the site includes much more than just the chamber building. It was developed with restrooms, covered picnic areas, and a large parking lot.

According to a staff report, “for unknown reasons, the city maintained ownership of the top of a very small hill within the middle of the site (a 50-foot x 50-foot parcel) that is commonly used by visitors to the site to view Lake Mead and other area vistas.”

About a year ago, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce Foundation submitted a request to acquire the city-owned vacant parcel. Q&As noted previously, the parcel, through the development of surrounding lands, has become “landlocked” and is only accessible through the parcel already owned by the chamber.

There are no plans to change the way the property is used. The chamber told the city that they intend to continue to use the property for visitors to be able to “view the lake and enjoy the other vistas.” Staff did report in their intro of the resolution that the chamber would like to improve the plot to make for a better visitor experience. Following this vote, the chamber will be responsible for the property moving forward.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Harry Reid Elementary School Principal Tracy Echeverria shares so ...
The bond between Boulder City and Searchlight
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

If you talk to the staff at Harry Reid Elementary School in Searchlight, you may hear them describe their campus as “the heart of the community” or “the jewel of the desert.”

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Desert Star gas-fired electric generation plant has been leas ...
20-year lease extension up for vote
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The gun club was not the only entity with lease extension business before the city council in their meeting last week.

bcr default image
Commercial zoning in Eldorado approved
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The going-on-a-year-long process of adding four acres of land to Boulder City and approving it for commercial use is all over except the shouting as the city council voted unanimously and without discussion as part of the consent agenda to approve the changes to the city’s land use map as well as amending the zoning map to allow for future commercial development.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Fisher, with his daughters Gyda and Josie watching, showed h ...
Out of this world: A look at Fisher Space Pen
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In a popular episode of “Seinfeld,” appropriately entitled “The Pen,” Jerry and Elaine travel to Florida to see his parents. There, a neighbor, Jack Klompus, shows off a pen that the astronauts used in space because of its ability to still write, even when upside-down.

bcr default image
City council approves 15-home Beazer tract
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Without any discussion, the city council Tuesday approved a 15-home subdivision as part of a single vote on the consent agenda.

bcr default image
Council approves additional $140K in construction spending
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As part of the consent agenda in Tuesday’s meeting, the city council agreed to add about $140,000 to the amount previously agreed to be paid to GCW, Inc. for management, engineering, design and support services for two projects in Boulder City.

UNLV student Ian Cruz is joining the BCR staff for the spring semester.
UNLV intern joins BCR staff
By BCR Staff

Beginning this week, the Boulder City Review welcomes Ian Cruz to its staff as an intern for the spring semester.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several streets in Boulder City were blocked off Friday following ...
Metro officer involved in shooting in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded Friday, Jan. 24, to the 700 block of Sixth Street following a reported shooting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Substation 3 as it currently exists.
Cost estimates for Substation 3 soar by 141%
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Rising costs continue to bedevil city plans for replacing and upgrading infrastructure. The latest example is related to efforts to upgrade Boulder City’s electric utility service as the cost estimates of Substation 3 soared by 141% and the scheduled completion date was pushed out by three full years.