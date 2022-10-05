Council candidates to attend forum

James Howard Adams and Cokie Booth, who are running for City Council in Boulder City, will participate in a candidates forum presented by the Boulder City Review on Oct. 12.

Councilman James Howard Adams

(Cokie Booth) Cokie Booth is a City Council candidate running in the June 2022 primary.

Boulder City residents are invited to learn more about the two candidates running for City Council, incumbent James Howard Adams and Cokie Booth, during a forum Oct. 12.

The Boulder City Review will host the forum, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

The candidates will be asked a variety of questions, the majority of which were submitted by community residents, regarding their stance on issues such as the ongoing drought, replacing the existing municipal pool, the proposed historic preservation ordinance and the city’s growth control ordinance, as well as their qualifications.

There also will be time after the forum to meet individually with the candidates.

In addition to voting to fill the City Council seat, there are three local questions on November’s ballot. Boulder City voters will be asked to weigh in on the prospect of selling land specifically for a grocery store, designating funds for public safety facilities and if clean-energy technologies should be allowed in the Eldorado Valley.

More information about the candidates and ballot questions will be featured in the Oct. 13 issue of the Boulder City Review.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 and continues through Nov. 4 throughout Clark County. In Boulder City, early voting will be offered at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, residents can cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the city’s two voting centers: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St., or King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

