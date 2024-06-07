87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Council approves volunteers named to committees

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
June 6, 2024 - 6:01 pm
 

As the fiscal year draws to a close, so too, do some appointments to various city boards and commissions.

In their May 28 meeting, the city council filled seats on the Allotment Committee, the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Utility Advisory Committee.

While the latter two bodies were a straightforward process of looking at applications as well as current members who wished to be reappointed, the Allotment Committee is different.

What is the Allotment Committee? Per acting City Manager Michael Mays, “The city adopted the Growth Control Ordinance in 1979 to limit the number of new residential units to a maximum of 120 per year. The Allotment Committee is charged with evaluating each application to ensure the highest quality development occurs in the community. The committee consists of seven members with two-year terms.”

Per the law, not only are total new residential units limited, but the number that can be claimed by any one developer are limited as well. Total allotment per year is 120 (as pointed out by Mays) but no developer can get more than half of the allotment. This, for example, is why the recently-approved Toll Brothers development in the area known as Tract 350 will be “allotted” over two or three fiscal year cycles.

Seats on the committee are also chosen differently. “Just as a reminder to mayor and council,” City Clerk Tami McKay said, “per our charter, Allotment Committee members are drawn by lot. So you have a bowl there with names and if you could draw four.”

Mayor Joe Hardy said he would draw the names but then deferred to Mayor Pro Tem Sherri Jorgensen to read the names. Jorgensen did that and then noted that the Allotment Committee is where she started her official service to Boulder City.

The names of all volunteers for the Allotment Committee were, indeed, in a small bowl placed in front of the mayor. The names drawn were Deborah Booth, Rebecca Balistere, Alan Goya and Robert Yoder.

On the Utility Advisory Committee, two current members requested reappointment and that request was granted. But not without a bit of confusion about the process. After a couple of starts and stops, City Attorney Brittany Walker explained that the mayor needed to ask for nominations for each empty seat and, after someone was nominated, ask if there were any other nominations, then close nominations and, if there were multiple nominees, call for a vote.

“You’re trying to make this complicated,” Hardy said.

After the first nominee was met with no competition and nominations closed, Jorgensen asked staff if they needed to vote. “If there is only one nominee, there is no need for a vote. That person is appointed by acclamation,” McKay answered.

From there, things went smoothly. Howard Analla, Michael Giroux, Randall Lemos and Kenneth Howell were all appointed by acclamation to terms that will run through June 1, 2028.

The Parks and Recreation opening was needed to fill an unexpired term after the resignation by a former member. Council member Cokie Booth nominated Teresa Beaver. With no other nominations, she was also appointed by acclamation.

THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The now-closed 99 Cents Only store in Boulder City is listed amon ...
Dollar Tree takes over 99 Cents
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Chances are that many will be giving their two-cents worth regarding the news that 99 Cent Only Stores, including the one in Boulder City, have been thrown a lifeline by a former competitor — Dollar Tree.

YouTube screenshot Former Boulder City mayor Eric Lundgaard addresses the city council on May 28.
Master plan to accommodate energy storage
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The moves to develop much of the Eldorado Valley for solar energy uses that has brought Boulder City millions of dollars in lease revenue — enough to make it feasible for a city of just 15,000 souls to consider spending upward of $40 million on a new municipal pool complex — took another step forward on May 28 as the city council voted unanimously to amend the master plan and zoning map that would allow for the creation of a battery-based energy storage facility.

bcr default image
City moves to annex small plot already surrounded by BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Clowns to the left of me. Jokers to the right.” But in this case it’s “Boulder City to the left of me. BC to the right.” And, like so many other local issues, this one is really all about water.

Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Richard Eide of Great Basin Cooking mans the grill as the first gue ...
It’s a mighty meaty May
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Thirty-three pit masters. It makes for a lot of ribs and chicken and brisket. That’s how many barbecue mavens were on hand to compete at the 2024 edition of the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s Best Dam BBQ event. Before the crowds arrived, indeed, before most of the vendors or car show folks showed up, the early birds were already grilling in anticipation of when they would arrive.

Courtesy photo Center parking was one of the options presented to the city council for reconfig ...
Report: Parking spaces vs. pedestrian access?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A plan has been developing for about four years to reconfigure parking along Nevada Way in the historic downtown district of Boulder City.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews continue to work on the xeriscape project at the Bureau of ...
BOR project nearing completion
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The long-awaited transformation of the Bureau of Reclamation grounds from grass to xeriscaping is in the home stretch. But no date on its completion is known at this point.

bcr default image
Council adopts ‘25 budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As the public hearing and presentation for the adoption of a city budget for fiscal year 2025 began, Mayor Joe Hardy said, “I believe that requires an initial statement from someone.”