Council approves additional $140K in construction spending

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
January 30, 2025 - 5:08 pm
 

As part of the consent agenda in Tuesday’s meeting, the city council agreed to add about $140,000 to the amount previously agreed to be paid to GCW, Inc. for management, engineering, design and support services for two projects in Boulder City.

While both are city projects, city funding is not in play for either as both projects are funded by the Regional Transportation Commission.

GCW, which describes itself online as “one of the largest full-service consulting, planning and engineering firms in Southern Nevada” is based in Las Vegas and has been involved with a plethora of city projects, many funded by the RTC.

The first project approved for additional spending was the ongoing pavement rehabilitation program first approved for fiscal year 2022, which ended in June of 2023. Services provided on this project include overall project management, development of a rehabilitation plan, preliminary engineering and final design in addition to bidding and construction support services. Work on the actual project, which involves crack and slurry sealing on streets throughout Boulder City, went to Las Vegas Paving.

The initial contract was for $130,210. Due to what city staff described as “necessary revisions to construction documents and additional pavement analysis,” the contract is being increased by $89,600 for a total contract amount of $219,810. The initial contract did not require the council to weigh in as the initial amount was under the threshold that would require council approval. But the additional amount added did bring the entire contract above that level.

The second project, also funded by the RTC, will go toward design and construction of an access road that will connect Yucca Street to the Railroad Museum Visitor Center and Linear Park project, which recently broke ground at the corner of Boulder City Parkway and Nevada Way. Actual work on that access road project is being done by Henderson-based CG&B Enterprises with construction management being done by GCW.

According to a city report, the increase is needed to “rectify survey discrepancies on construction drawings and additional inspection and construction management services are also required due to the extension of the construction completion date for the project.”

The initial contract amount was for $329,500 and the revised amount is $377,500, again, funded by the RTC.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Paul Fisher, with his daughters Gyda and Josie watching, showed h ...
Out of this world: A look at Fisher Space Pen
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In a popular episode of “Seinfeld,” appropriately entitled “The Pen,” Jerry and Elaine travel to Florida to see his parents. There, a neighbor, Jack Klompus, shows off a pen that the astronauts used in space because of its ability to still write, even when upside-down.

bcr default image
City council approves 15-home Beazer tract
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Without any discussion, the city council Tuesday approved a 15-home subdivision as part of a single vote on the consent agenda.

UNLV student Ian Cruz is joining the BCR staff for the spring semester.
UNLV intern joins BCR staff
By BCR Staff

Beginning this week, the Boulder City Review welcomes Ian Cruz to its staff as an intern for the spring semester.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Several streets in Boulder City were blocked off Friday following ...
Metro officer involved in shooting in Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Dozens of law enforcement officers responded Friday, Jan. 24, to the 700 block of Sixth Street following a reported shooting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Substation 3 as it currently exists.
Cost estimates for Substation 3 soar by 141%
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Rising costs continue to bedevil city plans for replacing and upgrading infrastructure. The latest example is related to efforts to upgrade Boulder City’s electric utility service as the cost estimates of Substation 3 soared by 141% and the scheduled completion date was pushed out by three full years.

Courtesy image Diagram depicting the process to be used for energy storage using water and comp ...
Council forwards energy storage proposal to planning commission
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A proposed energy storage facility got a second bite at the apple last week as the city council voted unanimously to forward a new application for a different and smaller plot of land for the project to the planning commission for possible addition to the city’s land use plan.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Mayor Joe Hardy speaks at the State of the City event on Jan. 16.
Mayor touts contributions of others in annual speech
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

This year’s State of the City address by Mayor Joe Hardy had a new title but continued many of the same themes of teamwork as last year, with a lot more emphasis on the recognition of others.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Construction of the new expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Mu ...
RR Museum construction underway
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For those who have driven by or have stopped at the light at the intersection of Buchanan Boulevard and Boulder City Parkway in the last two weeks, it’s hard not to notice the fencing and construction work currently underway.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Then candidate Ned Thomas addresses the public in a special counc ...
Council offers $220K plus perks
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The process for securing a new city manager in Boulder City took a big leap forward Tuesday as the city council voted unanimously to accept proposed changes to the previously-offered contract with current Milpitas, Calif. City Manager Ned Thomas.