Council approves additional $140K in construction spending

As part of the consent agenda in Tuesday’s meeting, the city council agreed to add about $140,000 to the amount previously agreed to be paid to GCW, Inc. for management, engineering, design and support services for two projects in Boulder City.

While both are city projects, city funding is not in play for either as both projects are funded by the Regional Transportation Commission.

GCW, which describes itself online as “one of the largest full-service consulting, planning and engineering firms in Southern Nevada” is based in Las Vegas and has been involved with a plethora of city projects, many funded by the RTC.

The first project approved for additional spending was the ongoing pavement rehabilitation program first approved for fiscal year 2022, which ended in June of 2023. Services provided on this project include overall project management, development of a rehabilitation plan, preliminary engineering and final design in addition to bidding and construction support services. Work on the actual project, which involves crack and slurry sealing on streets throughout Boulder City, went to Las Vegas Paving.

The initial contract was for $130,210. Due to what city staff described as “necessary revisions to construction documents and additional pavement analysis,” the contract is being increased by $89,600 for a total contract amount of $219,810. The initial contract did not require the council to weigh in as the initial amount was under the threshold that would require council approval. But the additional amount added did bring the entire contract above that level.

The second project, also funded by the RTC, will go toward design and construction of an access road that will connect Yucca Street to the Railroad Museum Visitor Center and Linear Park project, which recently broke ground at the corner of Boulder City Parkway and Nevada Way. Actual work on that access road project is being done by Henderson-based CG&B Enterprises with construction management being done by GCW.

According to a city report, the increase is needed to “rectify survey discrepancies on construction drawings and additional inspection and construction management services are also required due to the extension of the construction completion date for the project.”

The initial contract amount was for $329,500 and the revised amount is $377,500, again, funded by the RTC.