Council advances plans for RV park, grocery store

The City Council met Tuesday , June 27, with water levels, city signage and the proposal of a new grocery store and recreational vehicle complex on the agenda.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Elite RV is proposing to build a recreational vehicle resort on 74 acres of land in the southwest part of Boulder City. On Tuesday, June 28, council members voted 4-1 in favor of adding it to the land management process.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) The proposed lot for a second grocery store sits in the southwest part of Boulder City. On Tuesday, June 28, council members voted 4-1 in favor of adding it to the land management process. The grocery store does not yet have a buyer.

The city is currently looking at two properties in the southwest part of town to be added to the land management process. One is being eyed by Elite RV to build a recreational vehicle resort. The other is proposed to be the town’s second grocery store, a demand many residents have been asking for for years.

Council voted 4-1 to add both parcels to the process, with Mayor Kiernan McManus opposing the proposal, citing concerns about leapfrog development.

The proposed 16.3 acres for a second grocery store does not yet have a buyer. This was something the council brought up as a concern as they didn’t want the possibility of pigeonholing themselves into a corner if they decided to proceed with construction on a lot.

“This can only be for a grocery store and the question that is going out to the voters is whether or not it will only be for a grocery store. If that is not the case and there are no offers on the land, then it has to go back through the process and require another ballot question since it is over an acre of land,” said McManus.

Another concern brought forward by McManus was the cost of power for the proposals. Boulder City already has exceeded its share of power that is generated from Hoover Dam and McManus stated he was hesitant to add two developments that would cause the city to purchase even more outside power.

“We exceed the amount of hydropower we already get from Hoover Dam, especially at times like this, and we have to go and buy it (outside energy). So anyone using any hydropower here is causing us to go and purchase power at a more expensive price,” he said.

Frank Manzuto of Elite RV answered council members’ questions and concerns regarding building the RV park on 74 acres of land surrounding Boulder Creek Golf Club. Potential interference with the golf course and the municipal airport, as well as water and power usage were discussed.

“We want to make sure that this uses as little water as possible. We’re very aware of what the lake is doing right now. We want to act as prudently as possible to make sure that the project goes smoothly while also being good citizens of Boulder City and the West,” said Manzuto.

With the council’s approval of the resolution, Elite RV will now begin planning development of the parcel.

The city still has to find a potential buyer for the parcel designated for the grocery store, which awaits approval from voters to determine if it can be sold.

Water crisis

The hot topic of Lake Mead’s water level crisis was also discussed. McManus mentioned that the federal government issued a statement saying Clark County would have 60 days to figure out a solution to the water crisis before it would step in.

“This has always been a concern, we live in a desert and we know that. But the acceleration of this problem has gone at a rate that the Bureau of Reclamation did not anticipate. We are seeing the levels of the lake drop far faster than what would have been anticipated just a few months ago. I really do think that we need to move more quickly with what we are doing,” McManus said.

According to McManus, the federal government told Nevada, Arizona and California that their plans could include drastic water cuts of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet, which he called an “enormous amount of water to reduce.”

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is slated to give presentations at the next two City Council meetings in July and August.

City signage

Community Development Director Michael Mays introduced LGA head of architecture Craig Galati, who spoke to the council about wayfinding. He discussed the significance of signage in small towns and how important it is to have clear and concise road signs and maps for tourists.

LGA’s research, which surveyed 34 people and 52 businesses in Boulder City, revealed that most people use the internet and their phones to navigate. Still, having clear and concise signs for things such as parking is essential, and the council was urged to update some of the city’s signage.

An issue many tourists seem to have when in Boulder City is classifying what area is truly part of historic downtown. A proposed solution to this problem was to have light pole banners hanging from certain places in historic downtown to signify the area better.

“I see it happen fairly often with what appear to be tourists, who are lost. They come into town, it’s a narrow street, there is a lot going on with people walking around and cars pulling in and out and they are not quite sure what to do. So I think the recommendations about the directional designs are not only doable but desirable as well,” said McManus.

Galati had other proposals such as a new website and kiosks that included QR codes that linked to said website. McManus mentioned how Boulder City needs to do a better job of matching sign designs around the city.

In total, Galati’s proposals, if approved, would add up to $55,500. This would be $21,600 for the historic district banners, $8,900 for updated parking signs and $25,000 for a new website. Galati made it clear that these were all the highest estimated numbers for the city budget.

McManus and other members of the council seemed intrigued by the proposal but not fully on board with everything discussed. Clutter was an issue that was raised, as adding multiple new light poles to the city could contaminate the streets more.

“I don’t like the idea of adding extra lamp posts to corners. I think we already have cluttered corners. I have a friend who is visually impaired and she is having a hard enough time finding her way to the truncated dots. If you start adding extra posts and poles to intersection corners, they suddenly have a problem. I love the idea of the QR codes and posts, but I would like to see them on already existing posts,” said Councilwoman Claudia Bridges.

Council’s next meeting is 5 p.m. July 12.

