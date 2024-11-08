56°F
Council adopts strategic plan, outlines action items

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
November 7, 2024 - 5:08 pm
 

In their most recent meeting on Oct. 22, the city council adopted a new strategic plan cover the years 2025-2030.

Back in 2018, the city initiated a process to help guide council and staff in strategic priorities for a five-year period. The plan was adopted the following year and covered the period from 2020-2025. Earlier this year, the city hired Emergent Method to guide the process of establishing a new plan.

Following a number of community meetings, an online survey for residents and another survey of city staff and meetings with four different focus groups, the plan was finalized and approved by the council.

The implementation plan is split into short, medium and long-term projects. Short-term projects are slated for 2025 and 2026.

Short-term projects are mostly focused on communication. For example, under the heading of Public Safety, recruiting and retaining staff is a long-term goal while integrating content about the crime rate into city communications and highlighting the contributions of officers as well as increasing communication about the city’s public safety and service awards is a short-term project.

Under the heading of “accessibility”, short-term action items include designating a city staff member as point person for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) concerns as well as completing a plan for improving the navigability of public streets. (Note: this item will include a plan to reconfigure parking in the historic downtown area in order to widen sidewalks and get them compliant with ADA standards.)

Under the same heading is the intention to find external funding sources to support making the position of community resource liaison permanent. That position was funded for one year using ARPA funding, which must be spent by the end of 2025.

The infrastructure and historic preservation heading had no short-term action items.

Under the heading ruled by the Growth Ordinance, short-term projects are all about permitting and licensing with goals to continue streamlining and making those processes more transparent. Affordable housing is addressed only as an effort to identify and consider external funding for such projects. That is considered a long-term project.

Financial stewardship goals are focused, in the short-term, on the creation and presentation of a balanced budget. This is not a reach as Boulder City operates on basically a cash basis anyway. The council can’t approve debt of more than $1 million without taking it to the voters for approval and, to quote Councilwoman Sherri Jorgensen in a recent conversation about water conservation, “You can’t buy bananas for $1 million.”

The goal area that leads the plan is focused on recreation and tourism. It is also focused largely on communication with action items including community outreach and developing methods for gathering regular feedback from users of the city’s recreational facilities.

Denise Ashurst
Ashurst tops Fox for council seat
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A contentious election year has come to a close in Boulder City as city council candidate Denise Ashurst has emerged victorious with a nearly 2-1 vote lead over sitting Councilman Matt Fox.

Brynn deLorimier
Animal lover launches anti-breeding petition
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The issue of allowing and permitting the practice of commercial pet breeding in Boulder City has officially moved beyond the city limits.

Photos courtesy of Roger Gos The last Airport Day event took place in 2009.
City relaunching Airport Day
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Not seen in 15 years, Airport Day is returning to the Boulder City Airport on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Clark County Commissioner James ...
Hundreds turn out for Healing Center opening
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As Dr. Christina Vela spoke to attendees for the ribbon cutting of the new St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Healing Center for sex-trafficked children, a hummingbird appeared in front of her during an emotional part of her speech.

Sara Denton outside of her Boulder City home. She turns 100 on Nov. 12.
Looking back on a century of life
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Imagine everything Sara Denton has seen in her life as she approaches 100. But when talking to her, she’s not allowing age to slow her down as she continues to experience everything life has to offer.

Left to right: Mayor Joe Hardy, Public Works Director Gary Poindexter, Councilman Matt Fox, Cou ...
City gets finance award
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City received the prestigious Enterprise Risk Management Excellence Program Award (ERMEP) during the Oct. 22 city council meeting.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Most of the capital project spending is slated for the municipal ...
Question: Golf courses$8.4 million in the hole?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Near the beginning of last week’s city council meeting, frequent-flyer public commentor Fred Voltz (whose views on the proposed addition of up to $9 million to the $25 million or so already earmarked to replace the city’s pool you can read on Page 4) made a pretty surprising allegation about the finances of the city’s two golf courses.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Recently, 20 bighorn sheep could be seen one afternoon at Hemenw ...
Ram Cam celebrates first year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It may sound a bit odd to pay tribute to the one-year anniversary of a camera. But when that camera has helped bring thousands to town, and with it as many smiles, it’s worth it.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City Left to right: Scott Carey, Senior Planner, City of Sparks; Nake ...
BC feted for historic preservation projects
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Two projects aimed at maintaining the historic character of Boulder City have resulted in the city being the recipient of an award named for the person who designed the city in the first place, Saco Reink DeBoer.