Council adopts ‘25 budget

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
May 30, 2024 - 6:56 pm
 

As the public hearing and presentation for the adoption of a city budget for fiscal year 2025 began, Mayor Joe Hardy said, “I believe that requires an initial statement from someone.”

Council member Steve Walton proceeded to read a lengthy disclosure.

“I would like to disclose that, pursuant to NRS 281a that my son, Nigel Walton, is a fire captain for Boulder City Fire Department and this matter seeks direction regarding the fiscal year ‘25 general fund budget. All salaries and benefits have already been determined by a previously-approved collective bargaining agreement and I have previously abstained from voting on that collective bargaining agreement of which my son is a member. Those matters are not decision points before council tonight. There are also three proposed positions for the fire department. I have reviewed this carefully with the city attorney to determine whether a conflict exists and the city attorney has advised me that this is not a matter that would impact the judgement of a reasonable person in my position and I may participate and provide direction on this matter.”

(With overtime pay of $1.14 shy of $68,000 in 2023, Nigel Walton — at $203,484.37 — was the highest paid employee of Boulder City, beating out former city manager Taylour Tedder by about $3,400.)

With any city budget approval, the marquee numbers are always labor costs, and capital improvement funding and plans.

The capital improvement ask was $24.5 million. The short version is that items range from $28,000 for a new blade sharpener for the lawnmowers used by the Public Works staff to $1.6 million to renovate the city shops facility to $4.4 million for currently unspecified improvements to city facilities in the Redevelopment Agency area consisting of the historic downtown as well as some immediately adjacent residential areas.

On the labor side of the equation, all employees covered under a union contract get a 3% increase as called for in their contracts except electrical linemen who are due to get a 6% raise.

Staff also recommended (as Walton alluded to in part), the addition of eight new full-time positions within the city. As previously reported in the Review, this represents a more than 25% increase in the number of full-time city employees in a period covering seven budget years. After staying pretty consistent through most of the decade starting in 2010 at 150-160 full-time staff members, the number started to increase rapidly in 2019. The eight additional positions being sought would bring the full-time head count to 212, which would represent a 32% increase since 2018.

The recommended additional positions include three firefighters, two police dispatchers, an aquatics facilities specialist, a “floating” administrative position within city hall and an apprentice lineman position working in the utilities department.

Considering that approval of the city’s budget is probably the most important thing the council does in any given year, there was very little public comment, as in none. There was also little council discussion on the matter.

The council voted unanimously to accept the fiscal year 2025 budget as presented.

THE LATEST
Linda Evans/FotoDiva Images Richard Eide of Great Basin Cooking mans the grill as the first gue ...
It’s a mighty meaty May
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Thirty-three pit masters. It makes for a lot of ribs and chicken and brisket. That’s how many barbecue mavens were on hand to compete at the 2024 edition of the Rotary Club of Boulder City’s Best Dam BBQ event. Before the crowds arrived, indeed, before most of the vendors or car show folks showed up, the early birds were already grilling in anticipation of when they would arrive.

Courtesy photo Center parking was one of the options presented to the city council for reconfig ...
Report: Parking spaces vs. pedestrian access?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A plan has been developing for about four years to reconfigure parking along Nevada Way in the historic downtown district of Boulder City.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Crews continue to work on the xeriscape project at the Bureau of ...
BOR project nearing completion
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The long-awaited transformation of the Bureau of Reclamation grounds from grass to xeriscaping is in the home stretch. But no date on its completion is known at this point.

Photo By Ron Eland/Boulder City Review On Memorial Day, thousands of American flags were placed ...
Honoring heroes
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Memorial Day, thousands of American flags were placed on the gravesites of those buried at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery. Family members are also allowed to place items, such as flowers, at the gravesites.

Megan Uszynski lends a helping hand to Lane Pusko with his cap before individual photos.
Lifelong memories
Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than 150 BCHS seniors received their diplomas Tuesday night in front of family and friends to celebrate the achievement of the class of 2024.

Photo courtesy Linda Barnett Lynne Jordan, during her painting of the eagle, which now sits out ...
Lynne Jordan: The artist behind the eagle
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

More than two years in the making, those entering Boulder City from the West can’t help but see Boulder City’s newest addition.

Screenshot Page from the Nevada Department of Veterans Services website showing a new administr ...
New boss at veterans’ home
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

According to a page on their website, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services has hired a new administrator to be in charge of the Southern Nevada State Veterans’ Home, located in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Council talks dog licensing
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When the subject of pets and the general welfare of animals comes up, it can make for passionate responses.