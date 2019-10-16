Cookie contest returns, expands to include candy

Sugar and spice and everything nice. It’s the stuff dreams — and holiday treats — are made of.

(Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Review’s 2018 Christmas Cookie Contest had 13 entries. This year’s contest has expanded to include candies and confections. Judging will take place Nov. 14.

Kristy Lee Gildner's turtle cookies tied for first place in the Boulder City Review's 2018 Christmas Cookie Contest.

Wendy Krumm's Fluffy Christmas Tree Cookies tied for first place in the Boulder City Review's 2018 Christmas Cookie Contest.

Sugar and spice and everything nice. It’s the stuff dreams — and holiday treats — are made of.

The Boulder City Review will have you dreaming of decadent desserts as preparations are underway for its third annual Christmas contest.

This year, in addition to Christmas cookies the contest has expanded to include a category for candy and confections.

“We continue to be amazed with the culinary creations made by local residents,” said Hali Bernstein Saylor, editor of the Boulder City Review. “There are some truly talented bakers in Boulder City.”

After its debut, the cookie contest grew more successful, inspiring the addition of a candy category.

“We’re excited to see what is entered into the contest this year,” she said.

Last year’s entries were so delicious that judges couldn’t pick a favorite, resulting in a tie between Kristy Lee Gildner’s Turtle Cookies and Wendy Krumm’s Fluffy Christmas Tree Cookies.

“And I know selecting the winners will be just as challenging this year,” Bernstein Saylor said.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 14. There is no entry fee.

Those entering are also welcome to share their stories about how the cookies or candies make the holidays more special for their families.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card. The second-place winners will be awarded a $25 gift card.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 21 and their recipes will be featured in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Dec. 5.

Bakers and candymakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.