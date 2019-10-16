67°F
News

Cookie contest returns, expands to include candy

By Boulder City Review
October 16, 2019 - 3:38 pm
 

Sugar and spice and everything nice. It’s the stuff dreams — and holiday treats — are made of.

The Boulder City Review will have you dreaming of decadent desserts as preparations are underway for its third annual Christmas contest.

This year, in addition to Christmas cookies the contest has expanded to include a category for candy and confections.

“We continue to be amazed with the culinary creations made by local residents,” said Hali Bernstein Saylor, editor of the Boulder City Review. “There are some truly talented bakers in Boulder City.”

After its debut, the cookie contest grew more successful, inspiring the addition of a candy category.

“We’re excited to see what is entered into the contest this year,” she said.

Last year’s entries were so delicious that judges couldn’t pick a favorite, resulting in a tie between Kristy Lee Gildner’s Turtle Cookies and Wendy Krumm’s Fluffy Christmas Tree Cookies.

“And I know selecting the winners will be just as challenging this year,” Bernstein Saylor said.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 14. There is no entry fee.

Those entering are also welcome to share their stories about how the cookies or candies make the holidays more special for their families.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card. The second-place winners will be awarded a $25 gift card.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 21 and their recipes will be featured in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Dec. 5.

Bakers and candymakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Alexis “Lexi” Lagan is one competition away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics and on the verge of making history in women’s sport pistol.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council members will soon have the opportunity to correct what City Attorney Steve Morris believes is an open meeting law violation that occurred Oct. 8.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will save more than $300,000 over the next five years by switching to a different company for its telephone service.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

By Boulder City Review

Help needed to complete census

By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Misuse and abuse of the 911 system is divided into two categories: unintentional and intentional.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Noel Tipon, left, of Kailua, Hawaii, accepts a cupcake from Thomas Valencia, a ranger at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, as the park celebrated its 55th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 8. Joining in the cake cutting ceremonies was park ranger Matt Caire.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Human-driven cars can now be used at the racing facility on Quail Drive after City Council unanimously approved a lease amendment for it during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council heard two ideas about how to use the historic airport property during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 8, and could move forward by requesting formal proposals in December or January.