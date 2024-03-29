Community pride on full display

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 60 residents of all ages turned out Saturday morning to repaint the BC on Radar Mountain. A mixture of lime, paint and water was used to touch up the city landmark which saw the B first painted in 1985 and two years later the C by BCHS students. It had been 10 years since the last time it was touched up. Event organizer Bret Runion said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to see even more assist in future years.

Joe Stubitz and his kids, Chloe (8) and Maxwell Stubitz (6), were among the estimated 60 people who turned out Saturday.

Those who turned out braved the steep hill in which the BC is painted on. It had been 10 years since it was last touched up.

Carrie (Haraway) Boehlecke and Dawne (Vanasse) Gibson, both members of the BCHS class of 1986, showed their school pride Saturday along with many other Boulder City graduates.

The BC on Radar Mountain, seen here about two hours into its repainting Saturday, has been in that location for nearly four decades.

Among those who assisted Saturday were nearly a dozen current students from Boulder City High School. This photo shows the steepness of the area that was repainted.