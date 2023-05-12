83°F
Community meeting to discuss health, hunger and homelessness

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 11, 2023 - 7:05 pm
 

The public is encouraged to come out for a community meeting to discuss a trio of topics that impact most cities – hunger, homelessness and health.

The meeting, which is being co-hosted by the Boulder City Hospital, City of Boulder City and Nevadans for the Common Good, will be held on Thursday, May 18, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Boulder City Senior Center at 812 Arizona St.

“When we asked Boulder City residents about how to spend American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds last year, many suggested we fund programs to help residents suffering from health or emotional concerns, food insecurity or housing challenges,” said Taylour Tedder, city manager. “The city dedicated $400,000 to team up with Boulder City Hospital and Nevadans for the Common Good, to create a Community Resource Liaison role and hire Jennifer Hedland. Our hope is that she will connect with those who frequently contact the police department, fire department, or emergency room for assistance to the appropriate support network of services.”

According to information provided by Nevadans for the Common Good, the May 18 meeting is both the culmination of introducing Hedland to the community and a starting-over point for the Boulder City cluster of NCG to figure out the next big initiative. This meeting will be a version of what the group calls “listening sessions” or house meetings. It will break into group discussions organized around the basic question of, “What keeps you up at night?”

“I’m excited to have people come together as a community to share the challenges they face,” said Nevadans for the Common Good’s Barbara Paulsen. “It’s an opportunity to work together to build a stronger and more resilient community for all its residents.”

