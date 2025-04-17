‘Comedy of Errors’ coming to Boulder City

Photo courtesy Nevada Shakespeare Festival "The Comedy of Errors" will be coming to Boulder City during a free performance on Friday, April 25 at Bicentennial Park.

William Shakespeare is coming to Boulder City. Well, sort of.

The Nevada Shakespeare Festival, in conjunction with Main Street Boulder City, is bringing Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” to town on Friday, April 25 during a night that’s being dubbed Shakespeare Under the Stars. The free event begins at 6 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. Attendees are asked to bring a chair or blanket.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Nevada Shakespeare Festival to bring “The Comedy of Errors,” said Michelle Craven, of Main Street Boulder City. “This free outdoor performance will be a lively, family-friendly evening in the heart of Boulder City’s Historic District.”

Matthew Morgan, Nevada Shakespeare Festival’s artistic director, said with “The Comedy of Errors,” the audience will see a 75-minute, fast-paced, knockabout, quick-changing romp.

“This adaptation uses just six actors, each playing three to four characters.” he said. “Dressed in traditional attire, we employ puppets, masks, wigs, loads of props and some modern references to keep the audiences engaged. This is a great starter piece for those that are new to the Shakespeare experience, young and old, but promises to offer those die-hard Shakespeare fans a fresh look at a classic tale.”

While their version is based on Shakespeare’s work, Morgan said they are able to take a few liberties, not to mention their version has been cut down to just over an hour.

“We make some modern references but all of it is a way to engage the audience so that we can tell the story, lean into the original characters and relationships in the hope that we excite our audiences with the works of William Shakespeare,” he said.

While most of Shakespeare’s works are dramas, as artistic director, Morgan admits that he’s had to work a bit harder at the comedies, even though comedy is in his background.

“I’ve always enjoyed the dramas more,” he said. “The stakes feel higher, they feel more dangerous and exciting. And I’m a clown, literally. I spent years touring with the Ringling Brothers circus, worked around the world as a clown and comedian. I just connected more with the dramas. But I’ve fallen in love with the comedies. Even in love the stakes are just as high as in war. The characters are still fighting for something with their entire being. It’s all life or death in the works of William Shakespeare and that’s exciting.”

Morgan added that they hope to have even more shows here in the future.

“We would love to return to Boulder City,” he said. “We partnered with the Chamber of Commerce years ago with a small-tented circus show that we presented at the train museum. It feels so great to be back partnering with them again on this show. We are hopeful that we’ll get to return again and again to this amazing community.”