Citywide power outage planned

A citywide power outage is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 22, as the city’s electrical division upgrades the 69-kV line between Buchanan Boulevard and the Boulder City Tap.

The outage, planned for around 3:30 a.m., is expected to last about one hour. Those who have medical equipment should be prepared to have it run on backup power.

According to the city, it may become necessary to disconnect the power supply to the city to ensure the safety of workers during the upgrade process.

PAR Electric will be working with city staff on the upgrade. The city will update this information, if necessary, on its website, www.bcnv.org, as well as on social media.