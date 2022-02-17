46°F
Citywide power outage planned

By Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 4:03 pm
 
(Boulder City) The city will experience a power outage at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, so that the 69kV line between Buchanan Boulevard and the Boulder City Tap can be improved. The outage is expected to last an hour.

A citywide power outage is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 22, as the city’s electrical division upgrades the 69-kV line between Buchanan Boulevard and the Boulder City Tap.

The outage, planned for around 3:30 a.m., is expected to last about one hour. Those who have medical equipment should be prepared to have it run on backup power.

According to the city, it may become necessary to disconnect the power supply to the city to ensure the safety of workers during the upgrade process.

PAR Electric will be working with city staff on the upgrade. The city will update this information, if necessary, on its website, www.bcnv.org, as well as on social media.

Amy Wagner Boulder City High School students participate in class without wearing masks, follow ...
Schools aim to keep clean campuses after end of mask mandate
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local principals are working hard to maintain a safe and clean environment on campus for staff and students in light of the state’s mask mandate ending.

Sander "Sandy" Nelson, seen in 2017 at the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe, died Monday.
Noted drummer Nelson dies
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Sander “Sandy” Nelson, who was well-known for his talents as a drummer and as a staple of downtown Boulder City, died Monday evening.

Boulder City Library Cataloging Department Manager Jill Donahue takes down a sign about masks b ...
Locals embrace end of mask mandate
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents do not have to wear masks in public after the governor issued a new executive order rescinding the mandate regarding their use.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The chambers at City Hall were full Tuesday, Feb. 8, ...
Leash law stands
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents will not have to follow new restrictions for their pets after City Council failed to pass changes to the leash ordinance despite the animal control department saying they were needed.

City Council approved hiring Sklar Williams law firm as outside counsel for water, energy and r ...
Council hires extra counsel
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City has new legal representation to help with its real estate, utility and energy contracts.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The city has received a $75,000 federal grant to he ...
Grant to help fund water meter replacement
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s scheduled replacement of its water meters received a boost by way of a $75,000 federal grant for the project.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Dozer, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, t ...
Restrictions for pets proposed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Pet owners could have different restrictions to follow if City Council approves a new ordinance at its next meeting.

The Boulder City Fire Department is looking at adding more positions to help fill the gaps in i ...
Fire department seeks to add 9 to staff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Fire Department is looking at adding as many as nine positions to improve its response time throughout the city.

(Steve Walton) Boulder City resident Steve Walton has announced his intention Tuesday, Feb. 1, ...
Walton plans to run for council
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Steve Walton, former chairman of the city’s Planning Commission and interim fire chief, announced his intention to run for City Council on Tuesday.