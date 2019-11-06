56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City’s power supply gets boost

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 6, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

Upgrades to Boulder City’s electrical system have begun as installation of the new backup power supply is scheduled to start next week and new power transmission lines are being put in.

A new transformer will back up the city’s power supply and will increase the reliability of the entire system, according to city officials.

“The Boulder City tap substation is the backup power supply for the city,” said City Engineer Jim Keane in an emailed statement. “The old transformer is 57-plus years old and undersized to supply the whole city with power in the … high use summer months. The new equipment is sized to supply power for the whole city. Once energized, the new equipment will be in standby mode until needed in an emergency.”

Keane said the contractor, ESS Corporation, is responsible for removing the old transformer and breaker; installing steel structures for new support cables; installing the new breaker, cables and associated equipment; hooking it up to the system; and making sure it works.

The transformer cost $1.1 million and weighs approximately 109 tons. Installation is scheduled to start the week of Nov. 11 and be completed in March.

It was originally supposed to be operational by November 2018, but a leak was discovered in July that delayed the project’s start. The city then chose to delay the process to get through the hot summer months so it would not be left without any backup to its power-supplying system during that time.

Another improvement to the city’s electrical system is the installation of new power transmission lines along the northeastern end of Nevada Way to connect Substation 3 near Adams Boulevard and River Mountain Avenue with Substation 6. These lines and this connection will help create a backup power system for that part of town.

The above-ground line will be 2.07 miles long and will be installed on steel electric poles. They will be approximately 300 feet apart and range from 60 to 80 feet high.

“The contractor has performed surveying work to establish the alignment for the new power line. … The work also includes the connection of the new power lines at each substation and transferring the existing distribution lines that run along Boulder City Parkway from Nevada Way to Substation No. 6 to the new pole line and removing the old pole line,” Keane said.

There will be no long-term road closures during the project.

“No roads will be closed during construction except when they are hanging new cables across a runway,” he said. “These will be temporary/short closures just to keep the cable across the road from pole to pole.”

The new line is expected to be completed in March and is being installed by PAR Electrical Contractors Inc.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Ringo Starr, a 9-year-old golden retriever, anxiously ...
Plan proposes to expand dog park
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City staff is proposing the dog park inside Veterans’ Memorial Park be expanded, rather than installing new multipurpose fields at the facility.

(Boulder City Police Department) Robert Mestas (from left), Clara Power and Gordon Knighton
BC Police help stop drug traffickers
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Two suspects in a recent Boulder City Police drug bust pleaded guilty to felony charges and are serving time in Nevada correctional facilities.

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will hold its 2019 Veterans Day ceremony at 1:30 p.m ...
Services, bike ride to honor veterans
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will have several ways residents and visitors can celebrate Veterans Day this year.

News Briefs, Nov. 7
By Boulder City Review

Service for late councilman set for Dec. 8 at Smith building

Tina Ransom
Programs for mental health issues may reduce use of 911
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Hand-in-hand with the 911 issue is the growing problem of mental health issues dissolving into law enforcement actions. Some towns and counties are partnering to revive a mental health program that aid frequent 911 callers and have saved taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. These programs assist in identifying why callers are frequently using the 911 system when an alternative is to be connected with nonprofits or veterans’ groups that can help them.

Police Blotter, Nov. 7
ByBoulder City Review

Oct. 29, 2:18 p.m.

City seeks to refinance debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city could save several million dollars if the City Council approves an agreement to refinance its debt.

The presence of the equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City Horseman's Association was confirmed ...
Equine herpesvirus confirmed at local corral
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City corrals was confirmed late last week, and the Boulder City Horseman’s Association is establishing procedures to protect the facility and prevent future outbreaks.

(Boulder City) The Boulder City Police Department and several of its officers are recognized on ...
Department and officers recognized by state agency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department and two of its officers were recently recognized by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

(StoryBook Homes) StoryBook Homes had opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neig ...
Business Beat: StoryBook opens second phase of neighborhood
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

StoryBook Homes has opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neighborhood, being built near the intersection of Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.