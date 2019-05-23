City’s past key in run for mayor

Rod Woodbury

Kiernan McManus

As Boulder City residents head to the polls, they will be asked to vote for mayor.

Two men, incumbent Mayor Rod Woodbury and Councilman Kiernan McManus, advanced from the April primary to the June 11 municipal election.

Woodbury received the most votes with 1,465, and McManus received 1,409.

Early voting starts Saturday, May 25, and continues to June 7, with a local polling place open May 29 through June 1 at City Hall.

To help residents make an informed decision when casting their ballots, the Boulder City Review asked both candidates to answer three questions. Their responses are below.

Kiernan McManus

Age: 61

Marital status: Single

Family: No children

Education: Graduate of Boulder City High School; Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of New Hampshire; associate degree in applied science in Cisco technology, Maricopa Community College; associate degree in applied science in Microsoft technology, Maricopa Community College

Occupation: Information technology

Length of Boulder City residency: Boulder City native with combined residency of 35 years.

Club/organization affiliations: Member of Boulder City History &Arts Foundation, volunteer at Senior Center of Boulder City

What do you feel is your best attribute that will contribute to your success as mayor?

As a native of Boulder City I believe I know the reasons so many of us support the conservative growth that has defined and enhanced this community. We treasure our small-town qualities that make this a safe and beautiful place to live. We welcome families to raise their children in a supportive community as well as provide opportunities for seniors to enjoy their golden years.

I also have the dedication to understand the workings of our city government. We have challenges but we also have the benefits of large-scale energy production to help us meet those challenges. The revenue received from solar energy production must be used to benefit the citizens of Boulder City.

We also must preserve our greatest asset of open spaces and small town spirit.

The city is looking to repurpose the old airport hangar. Do you believe this is a good idea? Why or why not? And if so, what do you think would be a good use for the facility?

The old airport hanger is an example of where the city leadership has failed to use our available assets to improve our community. Too many of our historic buildings have been neglected and rendered unproductive. Making use of our existing assets will allow the city to maintain conservative growth while improving our city.

I have heard many good ideas for the use of the building and surrounding property. One of the most intriguing is a hockey/skating rink that would also allow for other special events to be held there. Other ideas include an aeronautic-themed restaurant that may include space flight memorabilia.

These ideas will require significant private investment while the city maintains ownership and can guarantee the historic nature of the property is preserved for future generations.

How has Boulder City’s history shaped it present, and what would you like to do to shape its future?

Boulder City began as a place for families suffering from the Great Depression to find employment and new beginnings. The sense of community and ownership of their destiny continues today. We are involved in our community on many levels and have resolved to continue protecting and promoting a city that works for its residents.

My goal as mayor will be to work for the residents by ensuring city government is open and supportive of the small town qualities we have. I will not allow our wealth to be drained away to speculators and developers.

By managing the significant income the city receives each year rather than using it for rapid development I know we can continue improving our city for our residents. We are a community with many great qualities. I believe focusing on what has made our community so great will return many more benefits than transforming our city into something we have never been. I will work for you to accomplish those goals … . It is an honor to serve this community.

Rod Woodbury

Age: 52

Marital status: Married

Family: I am a Southern Nevada native, including over 40 years in Boulder City since I was 11 years old. My wife, Leslie, and I celebrated our 30th anniversary in May. We have seven children, who, like me, have all attended Boulder City schools. Our two oldest were Boulder City High School valedictorians. Three grandchildren and one on the way.

I come from a family tradition of public service in Southern Nevada dating back to the 1950s. My great-uncle Dr. Clare Woodbury served on the Clark County School Board for 24 years. My father, Bruce Woodbury, served as a Clark County commissioner for 28 years. My sister Melissa Woodbury served for 10 years as a state Assemblywoman in the Nevada Legislature. And now I’ve served on the City Council for eight years, including four as mayor, so that makes over 70 years of public service in all.

All of my siblings and their families still live in Southern Nevada, including three in Boulder City. We love living, working, and raising our families here, which is why we work hard to maintain Boulder City’s small-town charm and traditional values.

Education: Boulder City High School (class of 1985), salutatorian; Brigham Young University (1992), Bachelor of Arts English, minor coaching; J. Reuben Clark Law School (1999), Juris Doctorate

Occupation: Attorney; mayor

Length of Boulder City residency: 40-plus years

Club/organization affiliations: Woodbury Law, president and managing shareholder; Boulder City Museum and Historical Association, longtime member, supporter, donor, and former vice president, secretary and board member; Boy Scouts of America, longtime supporter and donor, former scoutmaster of Troop 213, and have three sons who achieved their Eagle Scout rank, with the fourth and fifth ones close as well; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, nine years as a youth seminary teacher; Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, board member; Clark County Regional Flood Control District, board member; Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, board member; Southern Nevada Health District, former board member and two-time chairman; Crowne Professional Park at Stephanie Unit-Owners Association, president and board member; BCHS alumni; Boulder City Chamber of Commerce (law firm)

What do you feel is your best attribute that will contribute to your success as mayor?

I treat all people with respect and kindness, whether we agree or disagree. I am able to find common ground with members of the City Council and concerned citizens, in contrast to those who constantly oppose, criticize and demean those with whom they disagree.

As a consensus-builder, I’ve met with and listened carefully to thousands of Boulder City residents, consistently articulated a positive vision for our future and earned the respect and support of other mayors, council members, policy makers and stakeholders not only across all of Southern Nevada but throughout the state. Working together, we’ve been able to accomplish success after success for Boulder City, continuing to preserve our small-town charm while bolstering our solid financial footings and making us the envy of all of Southern Nevada.

The city is looking to repurpose the old airport hangar. Do you believe this is a good idea? Why or why not? And if so, what do you think would be a good use for the facility?

I believe the old airport hangar is definitely a structure worth saving. And adaptive reuse is critical to make that happen. Without a sustainable reason for being, no treasure will long survive. There are limitless possibilities of what the new purpose might be. In fact, its purpose may well change over time. In any case, its purpose needs to be legitimate and sustainable. The public should have significant input in the process, since their buy-in is essential.

Whatever its new purpose or purposes, the hangar needs to be revitalized into a venue that people will want to visit, and ideally one that pays for itself. With the help of State Historic Preservation Offices and other historic preservation agencies, we should identify the elements of its historic architecture and fundamental design that are important, then ensure that we take all necessary measures to preserve those. The old airport hangar is in an important part of our business district, so we want it to be a destination to which visitors will be attracted so that our local businesses will benefit as well.

How has Boulder City’s history shaped it present, and what would you like to do to shape its future?

Preserving the past is vital in a city like ours. After all, we’re the town that built Hoover Dam. Our city was created to provide good, safe housing for the dam workers and executives. This history shapes our present as an ideal small-town environment for families and seniors, with an abundance of thriving small businesses, the lowest crime rates in Nevada, and clear air.

To shape our future, we must continue to strictly enforce our limited growth ordinance and make our city government more business friendly. We should fight attempts to lift the caps on property tax rates. Above all, we must keep our municipal government by and for the people and not allow it to be in the control of any special interest group.