City’s motion is denied

Judge Linda Marie Bell has denied Boulder City’s motion to disqualify Judge Richard Scotti in a case involving a crosswalk protest and a former Boulder City resident, according to court documents filed today, Dec. 14.

In her decision, Bell wrote that the city did not “bring a substantive reason” to disqualify Scotti. She also denied the motion to strike his order that said the city vindictively prosecuted the former resident, John Hunt.

Full details on the ruling will be in the Dec. 20 edition of the Boulder City Review.