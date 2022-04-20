59°F
City’s history, preservation efforts highlight event

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 20, 2022 - 4:03 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The history department from the University of Nevada ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The history department from the University of Nevada Las Vegas will be doing a presentation about Boulder City on May 14 during Historic Preservation Day. It will be held at the Boulder City Co. Store, 525 Avenue B, and go from 11-11:45 a.m.

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Day is back after a two-year hiatus and will be held May 14.

“It’s great. It’s wonderful,” said Linda Graham, chair of the city’s historic preservation committee. “We’re really excited about it.”

The free daylong event will allow people to tour historic buildings, attend workshops and listen to a panel discussion about changes to the city’s historic preservation code.

The festivities begin at 8 a.m. at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. There attendees can get a map, have refreshments and talk about historic preservation efforts with representatives of the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum, Nevada State Railroad Museum, Boulder City Art Guild, Boulder City History and Arts Foundation, Historic Preservation Committee and the city.

The first workshop begins at 9 a.m. at the Dam Roast House &Browder Bookstore, 554 Nevada Way. At it, Fran Haraway will read excerpts from “Skirts that Swept the Desert Floor” and “Steadfast Sisters of the Silver State,” which she co-authored.

At 10 a.m., Tiane Marie will read from her book, “Boulder City: Past &Present” at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and at 11 a.m., the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ history department will be doing a presentation about the town at the Boulder City Co. Store, 525 Avenue B.

“I think it’s something people will enjoy,” said Graham. “We’re trying to feature various buildings that have been repurposed. … I think it will be a good time.”

From 9 a.m. to noon, people will also be able to tour the city’s historic water filtration plant, 300 Railroad Ave.

At noon there will be a panel discussion about the proposed updates to the city’s historic code and local grant programs for historic properties. Community Development Director Michael Mays, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan, local historic preservation consultant Courtney Mooney and Historic Preservation Committee member Ray Turner will participate. It will be moderated by Historic Preservation Committee member Blair Davenport.

The last activity of the day will be at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. From 1:30-3 p.m., people will be able to view the original railroad equipment that was used to build Hoover Dam. They will also be able to discuss ongoing preservation efforts at the museum.

For more information, go to https://www.bcnv.org/613/Historic-Preservation-Month.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

