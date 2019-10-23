59°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

City works to assist the homeless

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 23, 2019 - 4:02 pm
 

People turning abandoned mine shafts into temporary homes is one reason Boulder City officials are taking a closer look at the issue of homelessness in town.

Recently, City Manager Al Noyola put together a task force composed of staff from the Parks and Recreation Department, the attorney’s office, the courts and the police department to create recommendations on how to help the homeless. The task force consisted of 11 members and was led by Julie Calloway, Parks and Recreation manager.

“Our officers found people using mine shafts and camps that had been their ‘home base’ for months, even years,” Police Chief Tim Shea said.

According to Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, the number of homeless people in town fluctuates.

“The most recent point-in-time count earlier this year found 12 people experiencing homelessness,” she said. “However, there has been an increasing concern in the community, especially on social media.

Shea said the police department recently sent officers to check on individuals who were camping on undeveloped land.

“We are concerned about safety and environmental hazards in these locations. Officers will work with the Bureau of Land Management to encourage the campers to find safe accommodations,” he said.

“As a group, we studied a number of approaches of other communities to find best practices to best fit our community,” said LaPlante about the task force, which began meeting Aug. 29. “Julie Calloway has been a representative on the Southern Nevada Continuum of Care board for several years. She leveraged her membership to get information on how to best alleviate homelessness and paired it with our Police Chief Tim Shea’s experiences in working with the homeless population.”

The task force created five recommendations to help: proactive enforcement of city ordinances, community engagement, city code update, progress evaluation and possibly a court program to help those who are repeatedly homeless.

To enforce city ordinances, Calloway said, the first task is to make sure signs at city parks are properly displayed so that people will know they close at 10 p.m. The task force also suggested changes to city code to ban public urination and defecation and firming up the camping rule to just certain locations.

LaPlante said that the signs have been ordered and staff is looking to propose ordinance changes in the near future.

The community engagement element includes creating and training an outreach team to share resources with homeless people and collaborating with experts.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Councilman Harhay dies
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Councilman Warren Harhay died Tuesday night after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus discusses his disagreement wi ...
Council disregards attorney’s advice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In a divided vote City Council went against the recommendation of City Attorney Steve Morris at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, and could face an open meeting law violation for including an item on the agenda.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Several horses can been seen in their pens at the B ...
Unknown illness sweeps through corrals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several horses at the local corrals had to be put down this weekend because of an unknown illness, and the facility is under a mandatory quarantine to prevent more from becoming ill.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Tracy Folda discusses an item during t ...
Gingerwood gets OK to expand
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Gingerwood Mobile Home Park will be growing as City Council approved rezoning part of the property to allow for more residential plots.

(Boulder City Review) The Boulder City Review’s 2018 Christmas Cookie Contest had 13 entries. ...
News Briefs, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

Entries sought for annual cookie, candy contest

Vaccine good defense against flu
By Boulder City Hospital

For many people, the seasonal flu is a mild illness. But sometimes, the flu can be serious or even deadly.

Tina Ransom
Prank 911 calls pose hidden dangers
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Another example of 911 misuse is prank calls. People sometimes call 911 to falsely claim an emergency or to deliberately hang up. These calls generally come from private homes or pay phones. (Yes, they still exist.)

Police Blotter, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

Oct. 15, 2:28 p.m.

Lexi Lagan Alexis "Lexi" Lagan came in first place in women's sport pistol at the phase one com ...
Lagan aims for Olympics
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s Alexis “Lexi” Lagan is one competition away from qualifying for the 2020 Olympics and on the verge of making history in women’s sport pistol.

Boulder City City Attorney Steve Morris said he believes an open meeting law violation occurred ...
Council to correct alleged open meeting law violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council members will soon have the opportunity to correct what City Attorney Steve Morris believes is an open meeting law violation that occurred Oct. 8.