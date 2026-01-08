49°F
City to host historic preservation open house

Photo courtesy Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum A new building was being constructed on Arizona S ...
Photo courtesy Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum A new building was being constructed on Arizona Street by Paul S. Webb. The ground floor housed the Boulder City Builders Supply Company, with two offices in the rear. The second floor contained seven modern apartments. This photo was taken on March 9, 1939.
Photo courtesy Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum Four hundred children, of an enrollment of an ear ...
Photo courtesy Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum Four hundred children, of an enrollment of an early 550 students, in front of the Boulder City School building, Oct. 5, 1932. The building is now City Hall.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
January 8, 2026 - 3:01 pm
 

There’s no denying that Boulder City’s history is one of the most colorful and rich of any town or city in Nevada.

While many residents are aware of its part, others may not. That’s where the city is stepping in by hosting an event called Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Pop-Up: Ask the Experts. The open-house-style historic preservation workshop will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 inside the Elaine K. Smith Building at 700 Wyoming St.

“This is an accessible, informal, and educational opportunity for the public to connect directly with historic preservation experts and city staff regarding the city’s Historic District to build greater awareness and a better understanding of its regulations, permitting processes, grant opportunities, and resources,” said Deputy City Manager Michael Mays.

He said the Historic Preservation Commission and City Council have made a commitment to ongoing education opportunities regarding historic preservation efforts within the community. In addition to the city’s Historic Preservation Month and Day activities held throughout May and on the first Saturday of the month, the city hosted an educational workshop for local realtors early last year.

“This is another opportunity for the public to stay informed and ask questions,” Mays said.

Topics will include:

• Historic Preservation Commission’s role and priorities

• Historic property information and resources

• Design guidelines and Secretary of the Interior’s standards

• Certificate of appropriateness requirements

• Building permit requirements

• Residential and commercial grants

The format will be stations or booths with representatives at each to provide specific topic information and answer questions.

“The intent of this setup is to offer a welcoming, practical, and conversation-based approach that connects people to the tools and guidance they need to successfully preserve our city’s historic resources,” Mays said.

