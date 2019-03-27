City to clean downtown sidewalks

(Boulder City) The city will be washing sidewalks in parts of downtown Boulder City on Sunday, April 7, 2019, and Monday, April 8, 2019. The red areas will be worked on Sunday and Monday mornings, and the green areas on Monday morning.

Boulder City staff will be power washing the downtown sidewalks for two days in April to prepare for a community event.

According to the city’s economic development coordinator, Raffi Festekjian, the cleaning will take place early in the morning Sunday, April 7, and Monday, April 8, to minimize the impact on businesses. Merchants should make sure all of the goods, tables and chairs are removed from the sidewalks in front of their establishments.

The cleaning is being done for a sidewalk sale from 4-8 p.m. April 13 put on by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, held with the wine walk.

Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan said the chamber has received several comments about the cleanliness of the sidewalks in the historic district. She and the city worked out a partnership to fix the issue.

Community Development Director Michael Mays “checked with other city officials on the ability the city might have to use the same equipment used on the crosswalks before the parades to clean the sidewalks going into the busy tourism season this spring,” she said.

“The chamber thought we could volunteer to coordinate sidewalk sales with the businesses involved in the cleaning zone to showcase the idea that it is an inviting, strollable part of our amazing community. If this works well, it might be possible to extend this to other areas of the business community.”

The owners who want to use the public sidewalks in front of their businesses to sell merchandise or have seating for the April 13 sale need to have an encroachment license.

The application can be found at bcnv.org/DocumentCenter/View/572/Encroachment-License-PDF?bidId=.

For more information on the license, contact the Public Works Department, engineering division, at pwengineering@bcnv.org or call 702-293-9200.

To find out more about the April 7 and 8 cleaning, contact Festekjian at rfestekjian@bcnv.org or call 702-293-9200.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.